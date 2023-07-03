^

Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 5:42pm
Akari acquires Fifi Sharma to boost future PVL campaign
Fifi Sharma
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Akari continued to collect building blocks for the future as it recently plucked a talented Fifi Sharma out of La Salle.

The acquisition of the 5-11 middle blocker, who was part of La Salle’s UAAP Season 85 champion squad, was officially announced yesterday in its social media account.

It came just less than two months after the Chargers snared another talented collegiate star in Faith Nisperos from Ateneo.

Sharma, however, may only play in the Premier Volleyball League’s season-closing third conference late this year as the deadline for the submission of lineup for the Invitational Conference, which had already begun, has long lapsed.

"She'll play in the third conference," Akari manager Mozzy Ravena told The STAR.

AKARI

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
