UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off: Senate books finals berth; AFP stays alive

Geralfrado Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with 24 points, nine boards, four steals and two blocks.

MANILA, Philippines – Senate clinched the first final berth while the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) kept its title bid alive in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With Rey Malaga and Jonnel Sangalang leading the team’s well-balanced attack, the Senate Sentinels outlasted the Office of the President Executives, 60-57, to secure the first finals berth in the tournament exclusively for the public servants.

The AFP Cavaliers, on the other hand, leaned on the red-hot shooting of Geralfredo Andal and Paul Yamamoto to beat PNP Responders, 78-72, and force a rubber match in their semis series.

The Responders came into the game armed with a twice-to-beat advantage after topping seven-team single-round elims.

The charity of the winning teams will claim the top prize of P1 million.

Malaga produced a double-double for the Sentinels 11 points and 11 boards while Senators Bong Go, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara combined for 22 points.

Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with 24 points, 9 boards, 4 steals and 2 blocks while Yamamoto added 21 and 5 boards.

Joel De Mesa, who scored a tournament-high 40 points in PNP’s 110-51 rout of the GSIS Furies last week, was held to 21 points.