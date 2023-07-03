^

Sports

UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off: Senate books finals berth; AFP stays alive

Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 5:35pm
UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off: Senate books finals berth; AFP stays alive
Geralfrado Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with 24 points, nine boards, four steals and two blocks.

MANILA, Philippines – Senate clinched the first final berth while the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) kept its title bid alive in the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off on Sunday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With Rey Malaga and Jonnel Sangalang leading the team’s well-balanced attack, the Senate Sentinels outlasted the Office of the President Executives, 60-57, to secure the first finals berth in the tournament exclusively for the public servants.

The AFP Cavaliers, on the other hand, leaned on the red-hot shooting of Geralfredo Andal and Paul Yamamoto to beat PNP Responders, 78-72, and force a rubber match in their semis series.

The Responders came into the game armed with a twice-to-beat advantage after topping seven-team single-round elims.

The charity of the winning teams will claim the top prize of P1 million.

Malaga produced a double-double for the Sentinels 11 points and 11 boards while Senators Bong Go, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara combined for 22 points.

Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with 24 points, 9 boards, 4 steals and 2 blocks while Yamamoto added 21 and 5 boards.

Joel De Mesa, who scored a tournament-high 40 points in PNP’s 110-51 rout of the GSIS Furies last week, was held to 21 points.

BASKETBALL

UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame rejoins Gilas

Kouame rejoins Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
Ange Kouame landed at the Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania late morning yesterday on a Turkish Airlines flight from...
Sports
fbtw
Aussie boxer who pulled of shock win vs Pacquiao retires

Aussie boxer who pulled of shock win vs Pacquiao retires

11 hours ago
Australia's Jeff Horn, best known for his stunning upset of Filipino great Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight world...
Sports
fbtw
Besana gets welcome berth at gymnastics worlds

Besana gets welcome berth at gymnastics worlds

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Juancho Miguel Besana is hoping to squeeze in eyeing a historic Asian Games medal in Hangzhou, China and seeking a Paris Olympics...
Sports
fbtw
Alvin Aguilars' sons begin path to combat sports greatness

Alvin Aguilars' sons begin path to combat sports greatness

7 hours ago
The sons of Philippine mixed martial arts pioneer Alvin Aguilar have started charting their respective paths in their chosen...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go For Gold claims all podium finishes in historic national cycling tilt bid

Go For Gold claims all podium finishes in historic national cycling tilt bid

8 hours ago
Go For Gold’s Jonel Carcueva suffered from cramps immediately after crossing the line for a historic second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Paris berth secured: Obiena soars to 2nd Olympic appearance

Paris berth secured: Obiena soars to 2nd Olympic appearance

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Filipino Asian record-holder executed what he originally set out for and vaulted to 5.82 meters and straight into next...
Sports
fbtw
'He&rsquo;ll be there': Source says Jordan Clarkson will join Gilas in FIBA World Cup

'He’ll be there': Source says Jordan Clarkson will join Gilas in FIBA World Cup

By Alder Almo | 12 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson joining Gilas Pilipinas in their preparation for the FIBA World Cup next month is no longer a question of...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is holding its first ever two-weekend pocket tournament for high schools...
Sports
fbtw
Strickland, Dawson beat back Russian foes in UFC Fight Night

Strickland, Dawson beat back Russian foes in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
The challenge from Russian mixed martial arts fighters is real and will continue to do so. But a pair of American fighters...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with