^

Sports

Senate, AFP collide in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off finals

Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 5:35pm
Senate, AFP collide in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off finals
Geralfrado Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with 24 points, nine boards, four steals and two blocks.

MANILA, Philippines – Senate and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) forged a winner-take-all showdown for the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off crown after pulling off similar exciting wins over their respective semis rivals Sunday at the Novadeci Covention Center in Quezon City.

With Rey Malaga and Jonnel Sangalang leading the team’s well-balanced attack, the Senate Sentinels outlasted the Office of the President Executives, 60-57, to secure the first final berth in the tournament exclusively for the public servants.

The AFP Cavaliers, on the other hand, leaned on the red-hot shooting of Geralfredo Andal and Paul Yamamoto to beat the top-seeded PNP Responders, 78-72.

The one-game title clash is set on Sunday at the Paco Arena with the charity of the winning teams earning the top prize of P1 million. The charity of the losing team gets P500,000.

Malaga produced a double-double for the Sentinels 11 points and 11 boards while Senators Bong Go, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara combined for 22 points.

Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with  24 points, nine boards, four steals and two blocks.

Joel De Mesa, who scored a tournament-high 40 points in PNP’s 110-51 rout of the GSIS Furies last week, was held to 21 points.

BASKETBALL

UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Aussie boxer who pulled of shock win vs Pacquiao retires

Aussie boxer who pulled of shock win vs Pacquiao retires

7 hours ago
Australia's Jeff Horn, best known for his stunning upset of Filipino great Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight world...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame rejoins Gilas

Kouame rejoins Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Ange Kouame landed at the Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania late morning yesterday on a Turkish Airlines flight from...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault tilt

Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault tilt

9 hours ago
Pole vault star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, watched by his mother, attempted a world record, and climate protesters...
Sports
fbtw
Strickland, Dawson beat back Russian foes in UFC Fight Night

Strickland, Dawson beat back Russian foes in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
The challenge from Russian mixed martial arts fighters is real and will continue to do so. But a pair of American fighters...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate, AFP collide in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off finals

Senate, AFP collide in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off finals

1 hour ago
Senate and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) forged a winner-take-all showdown for the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off crown...
Sports
fbtw
Go For Gold claims all podium finishes in historic national cycling tilt bid

Go For Gold claims all podium finishes in historic national cycling tilt bid

3 hours ago
Go For Gold’s Jonel Carcueva suffered from cramps immediately after crossing the line for a historic second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is holding its first ever two-weekend pocket tournament for high schools...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Swiatek bring curtain up on Wimbledon

Djokovic, Swiatek bring curtain up on Wimbledon

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic brings the curtain up at Wimbledon on Monday as he starts his bid for an eighth title and all-time record-tying...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix to complete 'classy' Spielberg sweep

Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix to complete 'classy' Spielberg sweep

9 hours ago
Defending champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless charge toward a third world title on Sunday when he claimed a record...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with