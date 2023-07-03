Senate, AFP collide in UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off finals

MANILA, Philippines – Senate and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) forged a winner-take-all showdown for the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off crown after pulling off similar exciting wins over their respective semis rivals Sunday at the Novadeci Covention Center in Quezon City.

With Rey Malaga and Jonnel Sangalang leading the team’s well-balanced attack, the Senate Sentinels outlasted the Office of the President Executives, 60-57, to secure the first final berth in the tournament exclusively for the public servants.

The AFP Cavaliers, on the other hand, leaned on the red-hot shooting of Geralfredo Andal and Paul Yamamoto to beat the top-seeded PNP Responders, 78-72.

The one-game title clash is set on Sunday at the Paco Arena with the charity of the winning teams earning the top prize of P1 million. The charity of the losing team gets P500,000.

Malaga produced a double-double for the Sentinels 11 points and 11 boards while Senators Bong Go, Joel Villanueva and Sonny Angara combined for 22 points.

Andal was solid for the Cavaliers with 24 points, nine boards, four steals and two blocks.

Joel De Mesa, who scored a tournament-high 40 points in PNP’s 110-51 rout of the GSIS Furies last week, was held to 21 points.