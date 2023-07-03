^

Sports

Besana gets welcome berth at gymnastics worlds

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 4:22pm
Besana gets welcome berth at gymnastics worlds
Gymnast Juancho Miguel Besana
Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA, Philippines – Juancho Miguel Besana is hoping to squeeze in eyeing a historic Asian Games medal in Hangzhou, China and seeking a Paris Olympics berth in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium late this year.

It came to be after Besana was informed in two separate letters from the International Gymnastics Federation that he had qualified to the Antwerp tilt in vault and horizontal bar after the original owners of the two spots begged off.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion Norton welcomed the news as the country will now have four from the original three early qualifiers in Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme who will eye a place in next year’s Paris Games.

It is not yet known though how the 19-year-old Besana could manage seeing action in both the Asiad, which winds up on the September 29, and the World tilt, which unfurls the next day.

Besana has been tasked to spearhead the team that also included fellow Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Ivan Cruz in the absence of Yulo, who has focused on nothing less than securing a slot to Paris and has skipped Hangzhou.

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

Magic re-sign big men, making things tougher for Kai Sotto even before NBA Summer League stint

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Even before Kai Sotto could start his NBA push, the small opening got slimmer after the Magic brought back two of their big...
Sports
fbtw
Aussie boxer who pulled of shock win vs Pacquiao retires

Aussie boxer who pulled of shock win vs Pacquiao retires

5 hours ago
Australia's Jeff Horn, best known for his stunning upset of Filipino great Manny Pacquiao to win the WBO welterweight world...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame rejoins Gilas

Kouame rejoins Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Ange Kouame landed at the Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania late morning yesterday on a Turkish Airlines flight from...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard wants out of Portland

Lillard wants out of Portland

17 hours ago
Damian Lillard has said repeatedly that he wants to contend for a championship. After 11 years in Portland, he has decided...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault tilt

Duplantis dominates Stockholm pole vault tilt

8 hours ago
Pole vault star Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, watched by his mother, attempted a world record, and climate protesters...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go For Gold claims all podium finishes in historic national cycling tilt bid

Go For Gold claims all podium finishes in historic national cycling tilt bid

2 hours ago
Go For Gold’s Jonel Carcueva suffered from cramps immediately after crossing the line for a historic second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Paris berth secured: Obiena soars to 2nd Olympic appearance

Paris berth secured: Obiena soars to 2nd Olympic appearance

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Filipino Asian record-holder executed what he originally set out for and vaulted to 5.82 meters and straight into next...
Sports
fbtw
'He&rsquo;ll be there': Source says Jordan Clarkson will join Gilas in FIBA World Cup

'He’ll be there': Source says Jordan Clarkson will join Gilas in FIBA World Cup

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson joining Gilas Pilipinas in their preparation for the FIBA World Cup next month is no longer a question of...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is holding its first ever two-weekend pocket tournament for high schools...
Sports
fbtw
Strickland, Dawson beat back Russian foes in UFC Fight Night

Strickland, Dawson beat back Russian foes in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The challenge from Russian mixed martial arts fighters is real and will continue to do so. But a pair of American fighters...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with