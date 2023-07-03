^

Paris berth secured: Obiena soars to 2nd Olympic appearance

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 1:01pm
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena celebrates after winning the men's pole vault final during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National stadium in Phnom Penh on May 8, 2023.
Mohn Rasfan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – No one was really surprised EJ Obiena has scaled Mt. Olympus again.

There was that sense of inevitability that the name of the World No. 3 pole-vaulter from the Philippines was already written in the stars even before arriving in Stockholm, Sweden for the Wanda Diamond League’s Bauhaus Galan.

And on Sunday night in the Swedish capital, the Filipino Asian record-holder executed what he originally set out for and vaulted to 5.82m and straight into next year’s Paris Olympics, where he will make his second appearance in the quadrennial sports meet since the 2021 Tokyo tilt.,

It came a month after the Southeast Asian Games king’s record-setting 6m effort in the Sparebanken Vest Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway that put him in the elite 6m club, where he will breathe the same rarified air by a legendary group that includes former world and Olympic champion Sergey Bubka.

Thanks to the feat, Obiena became the first Filipino to make the Olympic cut, which as top Philippine sports officials hope would open the floodgates for many of his fellow Filipino athletes.

He also snatched a silver medal in the process.

Never mind that Obiena lurked behind the shadow of the almighty Armand Duplantis — the sport’s demigod — again after the Swedish dragon unleashed what appeared to be an effortless 6.05m for the gold.

What’s important is the fact that Obiena will make his second Olympic appearance, which he hopes to use as his road back to redemption following an 11th-place finish in the Tokyo Games two years ago.

It was that Tokyo experience that’s fueling Obiena’s motor in launching his quest to deliver the country its first Olympic medal in the sport since Miguel White’s 400m hurdles bronze in the 1936 Berlin Games.

With his place in Paris already ensured, Obiena will have all the time to focus on just improving and reaching peak form.

And, if fate would allow it, he could find a way at taming the beast in Duplantis someday.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
