Ateneo, San Sebastian, IS Manila, Adamson banner PCAP Interschool Championships

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is holding its first ever two-weekend pocket tournament for high schools and colleges in the PCAP National Interschool Championships on July 8-9 and July 15-16.

Participating in the inaugural tournament are squads from the Ateneo de Manila University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Ateneo de Zamboanga University, Silliman University, Adamson University, International School Manila, Jose Rizal University, University of Nueva Caceres (Camarines Sur), Chiang Kai Shek College, St. Stephen’s High School, Victory Christian International School Tausig, Victory Christian International School-Pasig, La Immaculate Concepcion School, and MGC New Christian Life Academy. Also taking part are alumni squads from the Technological Institute of the Philippines and College of Saint Benilde.

Each game will see five board players competing in the elimination round followed by the semifinals and the championship as well as the battle for third place.

“The Interschool Championships are a special, non-professional event,” said PCAP commissioner Paul Ellaria. “This is to give current varsity players an opportunity to train with professional chess players.”

“Our aim in PCAP is to rekindle everyone’s love for the game and to provide them a path from their scholastic competition to the professional ranks. This is also to send a message to the chess world, ‘We’re back to raise our school flag once again!’”

The matches will be played online via chess.com and Zoom.