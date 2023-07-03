^

Sports

Philippines posts record 4th World Cup of Pool crown as Chua, Aranas trounce Germans

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 9:26am
Philippines posts record 4th World Cup of Pool crown as Chua, Aranas trounce Germans
Johann Chua (left) and James Aranas
Photo from Matchroom Pool's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines capped its brilliant two-week display of pool wizardry as Johann Chua and James Aranas bested Germany’s Joshua Filler and Moritz Neuhausen, 11-7, to capture the World Cup of Pool crown at the Pazo de Feiras E Congresos in Lugo, Spain early Monday.

Unlike in their escape acts from hill-hill matches against the Taiwanese and the Austrians in the quarters and semis, respectively, Chua and Aranas took control of the race-to-11 finale in the stretch, never giving Filler and Neuhausen a chance to recover to complete their stirring campaign that netted them a whopping $60,000 prize (P3.3 million).

The Philippines thus became the first country to win the Cup four times. Legends Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante won it twice — in the inaugural staging of the event in Wales in 2006 and in 2008 in Quezon City — with Dennis Orcollo and Lee Van Corteza delivering the third title in 2013 in London.

Carlo Biado and Jeff de Luna had a shot at the fourth championship in 2019, also in England, but Mario He and Albin Ouschan foiled them via an imposing 11-3 result.

But Aranas and Chua got back at He and Oushchan in the semis although it took them an unlucky break from the Austrians to snatch the victory and barge into the finals.

The Philippines led at 6-3 and 8-4 but Austria battled back and won the next four racks. But breaking for the match, He made a scratch while knocking down No. 1 and the Filipinos promptly responded by winning the rack, hacking out another tough win in a hill-hill battle the way they eluded Taiwanese brothers Pin Yi and Ping Chung Ko after blowing an 8-2 lead in the quarterfinals.

On their way to the finals, Aranas and Chua toppled Spain Team A, 7-5, and smothered the host country’s Team B, 7-2.

Earlier, Filler and Neuhausen pounced on China’s Wang Can’s costly mishit in the 14th rack as the latter muffed a tough angled shot on 9 that would have given him and Jia Qing a two-rack cushion. Instead the Germans tied it at 7, then scored a couple of run-outs to carve out the win and seal a title clash with the Filipinos.

BILLIARDS

WORLD CUP OF POOL
Philstar
