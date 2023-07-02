Arcilla goes for sweep of Lanao Open tennis titles

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla is focusing on his strengths as he tries to get to grips with practically the same field he had toppled last week in chase of a second straight crown in the Lanao del Sur National Open, which got going Sunday at the MSU courts in Marawi City.

Arcilla fashioned out a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Eric Jed Olivarez in the Lanao del Norte Open finals to herald his return to the top Open ladder after getting axed in the semis of the Malita Open in Davao Occidental last month that halted his dominant run in the country’s premier championships.

But while he’s confident of his chances for a sweep of the Lanao swing of the circuit under the PPS-PEPP program, the many-time PCA Open champion and veteran Davis Cupper remains cautious of his fellow seasoned campaigners and a pack of young rivals ready to pounce on every opportunity.

At stake in the Group A tournament, which also features Nilo Ledama, Eric Tangub, Jeleardo Amazona, Noel Salupado, John David Velez and John Alejandre, is the top P80,000 purse out of the total of P450,000 prize fund put up by Vice Gov. Mohammad Khalid Raki-In Adiong, the man at the helm of the host province’s youth development programs, particularly tennis.

He also spearheaded the rehabilitation of the province of Lanao del Sur and the City Marawi after the five-month conflict in 2017 with Marawi now ready and capable of hosting top sports events at the newly-built Sarimanok Sports Stadium and Convention Center.

Aside from Arcilla and Olivarez, others vying in the week-long event, part of the country's longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and held as part of Lanao del Sur’s 64th founding anniversary celebrations, are Jude Ceniza, John Sonsona, Aslan Carbonilla, Evan Bacalso, Nicolas Gutierrez, Francisco Santos, Ibarra Ortega and Dave Mosqueda.

Arcilla and Ledama also brace for a repeat of their title feat in the men’s doubles where P50,000 is up for grabs, while the four Legends age-group events (30s, 40s, 50s and 60s) offer P10,000 to each winner. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.