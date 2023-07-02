^

Sunrise Sprint triathlon slated July 9 in Bohol

Philstar.com
July 2, 2023 | 1:51pm
MANILA, Philippines – A mix of bidders, including those wanting to get a feel of multi-racing and those targeting to jump on the triathlon bandwagon in the future, gird for a highly charged chase for top podium finishes in the Go for Gold’s Sunrise Sprint rolling out Sunday, July 9, in Panglao, Bohol.

Renz Corbin banners the cast in the men’s side of the short-distance event, featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, with the 21-year-old bet from Cebu Province seeking to improve on his third place finish in the overall championship last year.

But a slew of others are also all primed for the sub-category of the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, also dubbed as S2, also staged to provide a platform for those making a comeback in the popular multi-sport.

The event, held for the second straight year as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol under Gov. Aris Aumentado, also provides quality triathlon experience given its Olympic-style course setup.

Aside from the overall championship, various age-group titles are also up for grabs with 17 vying in the men’s 15-19 class and 11 in the 20-24 category with more entries expected to join the event.

Thirty one bets make up the roster in the women’s side of the event sponsored by Go for Gold.

Also on tap are relay competitions featuring the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

For listup and details, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com/

“Sunrise Sprint has played a key role in creating a talent pipeline, sustaining the continued growth of the sport,” said Princess Galura, president and general manager of the organizing The IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events, Inc.

Go for Gold is a sports CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corp., the licensee of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, which aims to promote nation-building through sports development and create ways to encourage young individuals to pursue excellence through physical literacy.

Meanwhile, triathletes from 11 countries reinforce the cast in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon but the locals, led by last year’s overall second placer Jonathan Pagaura along with celebrities Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidecelli, are ready to defend the men’s and women’s crowns won by Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem and Bea Quiambao, respectively.

Title partners of 5150 Triathlon are Sun Life and Go for Gold, premier and technical partners Active, Fulgaz, Hyperice, ROKA Vinfast, Breitling, Gatorade, Qatar Airways, Santini and Wahoo, and media partners Manila Bulletin, Tempo and Sportgraf.com.

Other supporters are The Bellevue Resort, Municipality of Dauis, Province of Bohol and Municipality of Panglao (host partners), and Rudy Project, Bohol Sandugo, Santé and Bohol Integrated Development Foundation Inc. (event partners).

