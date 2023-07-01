Ateneo, UE start PG Flex-UCBL campaigns with wins

The Ateneo Eagles outlasted the Sebastian College-Recoletos down the stretch to eke out a 71-68 win.

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo and University of the East overcame offensive struggles to win their opening matches in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Friday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Ateneo Eagles outlasted the Sebastian College-Recoletos down the stretch to eke out a 71-68 win, while the UE Warriors banked on an explosive second quarter show to beat the stubborn Olivarez College Sea Lions, 88-78.

The wins gave UE and Ateneo the early lead in the seven-team preseason tournament as opening day winners Olivarez and SSC-R slipped to 1-1 records.

SSC had the chance to send the game into overtime with a 3-point shot after Ateneo bungled its four gift shots in the last eight seconds.

But to the delight of Ateneo supporters, SSC’s Rafael Are missed a hurried 3-point attempt as time expired.

Playing mostly with its Team B players due to its other commitment, Ateneo fell behind in the third, but recovered just in time — thanks to the clutch baskets from Demisana, Raffy Celis and Paul Garcia — to dodge the upset axe.

The Warriors had a poor start, but were sharp and deadly in the second frame where they outscored the Sea Lions, 31-13, to grab the upper hand at halftime, 44-34, a lead they valiantly protected till the final buzzer.

Noy Remogat emerged as the top UE performer with 22 points, 9 assists and rebounds while Delveion Jackson and Nathan Galang added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Demilson and Celis took the scoring honors for Ateneo with 15 points each while Garcia added 10 points, three assists and three rebounds.