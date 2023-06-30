^

Gilas women fall short vs Kiwis, miss FIBA Asia Cup semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 6:50pm
Gilas women fall short vs Kiwis, miss FIBA Asia Cup semis
The Philippines' Jack Animam (center) controls the ball during the Women’s Asia Cup 2023 basketball game between New Zealand and Philippines in Sydney on June 30, 2023.
Andy Cheung / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Almost but not quite.

Gilas Pilipinas women came so close to conquering new heights before stumbling down the stretch in a valiant 83-78 defeat against New Zealand in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A semifinal qualification Friday at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia.

The lionhearted Filipinas rode on the waves of their historic win against Chinese Taipei and kept the favored Tall Ferns at bay in the second half but went ice cold in the final six minutes for a foiled bid to make a breakthrough Final Four appearance.

The world No. 42 Gilas, after trailing by 10 in the first half, led by five points twice in the second half and even held a 69-68 cushion entering the fourth quarter, where Charlisse Leger-Walker carried the fight for the 29th-ranked Kiwis and brought them home.

“We fell just short. It’s a good game for us. We competed. Now, we felt that we can compete with the best of the best of Asia,” said head coach Pat Aquino in the Gilas’ toughest stand since being promoted to Division A in 2015.

“Hopefully when we come back, we’ll be a stronger team. I just want to say I’m proud of the girls.”

Afril Bernardino and Jack Animam, two of Gilas heroines in a 92-81 win over Taipei to advance to the qualification to the semis and avoid a relegation match for the first time, once again headlined the team in holding their ground against the mighty Tall Ferns.

Bernardino scattered 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while Animam dropped another double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Jhazmin Joson rose to the occasion, firing 15 points of her own to make it up for the silenced gunner Vanessa de Jesus, who bled for only four points after a 25-point eruption against Taipei

Gilas trailed by 41-45 at the turn but unleashed a 9-0 run to snatch the driver seat at 50-45 to start the third, paving the way for a nip-and-tuck battle until the waning minutes of the payoff period.

The two teams were still gridlocked at 72-all before Leger-Walker anchored a killer 9-2 run capped by her breakaway lay-up for a sudden 81-74 lead that served as the killer blow on the Gilas’ semis hopes.

New Zealand, which also drew ample contributions from Akiene Tera Reed (23) and Penina Davidson (10), will face five-time reigning champion Japan in the semifinals. The other bracket has China versus Australia or South Korea.

The loser of that duel then collides with Gilas in the classification match for fifth to sixth place, which will nonetheless be the highest finish for Gilas in the elite Level 1 competition.

Meanwhile, former Division B champion Lebanon bested Chinese Taipei, 75-73, in the relegation match to secure seventh place and stay in Division A. Taipei has been demoted to Division B.

