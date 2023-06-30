^

F2, Cignal, Choco Mucho seek share of PVL lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 3:40pm
Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari
4 p.m. – Foton vs Choco Mucho
6:30 p.m. – F2 vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics, Cignal and Choco Mucho take on different paths as they aspire for a share of the lead with league yardstick Creamline in Saturday’s Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference triple-header at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The Cargo Movers and the HD Spikers, who downed the Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, and the Petro Gazz Angels, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, respectively, in Tuesday’s opener, collide at 6:30 p.m. with the winner joining the Cool Smashers, unbeaten in two starts, at the helm.

The Flying Titans, who also got off to a resounding start after rooting the Foxies, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16, Thursday, happened to share the same goal as F2 as they try likewise barge into the lead against the Foton Tornadoes (0-1) when they face off at 4 p.m.

F2 coach Regine Diego stressed the need to play with all its might against a dangerous team like Cignal.

“They’re one of the oldest teams, alam ko lalaban yun kaya hindi kami pwede mag-relax,” said Diego.

Interestingly, Cignal mentor Shaq delos Santos was thinking the same thoughts.

“Alam naman natin pag F2 kalaban, iba quality ng laro nila. Pero our main focus is how can we maximize our own strength more than anything else,” he said.

For Choco Mucho, they got a big boost with the arrival of a pint-sized but power-packed dynamo in Sisi Rondina, who delivered right on her debut with a 14-point effort.

The former UAAP MVP will need to summon the same form again if the Flying Titans want to sustain their spectacular start.

“Hindi po madali, pero nagtiwala po kami sa proseso,” said Rondina.

PLDT and Akari, for its part, get to finally show off its wares as the two tackle each other at 1:30 p.m.

