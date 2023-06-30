Uratex Dream's Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon beam with pride after Korea 3x3 stint

MANILA, Philippines – Uratex Dream stalwart Kaye Pingol is glad to be part of the continuing ascent of Philippine women’s basketball in the country after she served as an import in an international 3x3 competition.

"Sobrang grateful ko na maging part ng Jumpshot at magandang experience ito for us na makalaban yung top teams and elite players sa Asia," said the former National University Lady Bulldog.

Pingol, ranked fifth in the country, teamed up with Tina Deacon and Discovery Perlas mainstay Allana Lim as they played as reinforcements for Singaporean club Jumpshot for the 2023 Shinhan Bank SOL WKBL 3x3 Triple Jam in Seoul over the weekend.

Though the team crashed out of the group stages after losing to Japanese club Zoos and Korean teams BNK Sum and Hana Oneq in Pool D, Pingol is grateful for the learnings she and her fellow Filipinos gained in the tilt.

“Team work and chemistry talaga is a big factor para sa isang team,” said the 5-foot-6 slasher from Pototan, Iloilo. "Di basta-basta yung kalaban dito and kita mo na ibang iba ang laro ng isang team pag kilala ninyo yung isa't isa. Iba yung flow ng laro nila at parang ang gaan lang at ang sayang panoorin."

Aside from the three imports, the Philippines was also represented in the 13-club field by Titans, composed of Katrina Guytingco, Camille Claro, Snow Penaranda and Hazelle Yam.

For Uratex Dream team owner Peachy Medina, Pingol and co. being tapped by overseas clubs as imports is a reflection of the talent of the Filipina ballers and is just a step in the right direction as the Philippines continue to be competitive in the 3x3 wars overseas.

“It shows that slowly but surely, we are really making progress in the women's game," the amiable executive said.

"This is where we want to be, participating in tournaments like this which provides the necessary experience and exposure for our players. When they get back, I know they will work harder knowing that the gap to bridge is quite great. And I hope that this environment in Korea is what we will see in the future for women's basketball in the Philippines."

Pingol, for her part, is just excited for what’s to come as she returns home to Uratex Dream as they aspire for a bright future for Philippine women's basketball.

“Hopefully kami ni ate Tina and the rest of the Dream Team is makuha yung ganoong klase ng high-level basketball. Sobrang sikat talaga yung women’s basketball dito sa Korea kaya makikita talaga yung high skill level nila individually and kung paano sila maglaro professionally. Yung mga natutunan namin from this tournament is sigurado kami na madadala namin pag-uwi," she said.

Up next for Pingol and Uratex Dream is the Red Bull Half Court World Finals in Belgrade, Serbia from September 16-17 where they will represent the Philippines in a 20-nation field.