Arcilla thwarts Olivarez to cop Lanao Open tennis title

Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 3:18pm
Johnny Arcilla
Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla recalled his fierce form coming off a recent setback, pounding out a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Eric Jed Olivarez to capture the Lanao del Norte National Open championship at the MCC courts in Tubod last Thursday.

The veteran Davis Cup campaigner and many-time PCA Open champion flashed vintage form in overwhelming Olivarez, breaking his younger rival twice in the opening set and then dominating the next from fourth game on to rule the event, also billed as Gov. Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo Open, and add another ware to his trophy-filled cabinet.

The victory, worth P50,000, came after he bowed to eventual winner John Bryan Otico in the semis of the Malita Open in Davao Occidental a couple of weeks ago. But he buckled down to work and worked on his stamina, beating John Atay, 6-1, 6-1, holding off Jude Ceniza, 6-0, 5-7, 10-5, and crushing Eric Tangub, 6-2, 6-3, before sealing a championship clash with Olivarez.

The 43-year-old Arcilla, who racked up five Open crowns last year while bundling out younger, stronger rivals, took control of the finals match after scoring a break in the fifth game, held serve twice before breaking Olivarez again in the ninth.

He broke Olivarez again in the fourth game of the second set and swept the next three to post another top podium finish after claiming the Escudero Cup crown in San Pablo City last February.

With Nilo Ledama, Arcilla completed a double victory as they toppled Olivarez and Vicente Anasta, 6-2, 6-4, in the men’s doubles finals of the 10-day event, also held in conjunction with Lanao del Norte's 64th founding anniversary, and part of the PPS-PEPP circuit of the country's longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Sharing top honors in men’s doubles were Noel Salupado and Arvin Secuya (Legends 30s), Ome Buhat and Marlon Alforo (Legends 40s), Efren Veradio and Bing delos Santos (Legends 50s) and Roy Bautete and Camilo Lascite (Legends 60s).

Meanwhile, action shifts to Marawi City beginning today (Saturday) with the staging of the 64th Lanao del Sur National Open at the MSU courts. For details and listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

JOHNNY ARCILLA

TENNIS
Philstar
