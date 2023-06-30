Will Jordan Clarkson risk his value with Gilas stint on NBA contract season?

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson took the first step toward potentially joining the Gilas Pilipinas training for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

On Thursday (Friday, Manila time), the Utah Jazz guard decided to pick up his $14.2 million player option, according to multiple reports.

Sarah Todd of the Deseret News was the first to report on Clarkson’s decision.

The big news came exactly one week after Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes told News5’s Marie Bautista that he hadn’t gotten a firm commitment from Clarkson yet because of his contract situation.

However, Clarkson’s status with the Jazz and Gilas remains uncertain.

Although he has developed a strong bond with Jazz owner Ryan Smith and established himself in the Utah community, the 31-year-old Clarkson may no longer fit the team’s timeline centered on rebuilding around their 26-year-old All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, 21-year-old center Walker Kessler, and the newly acquired 25-year-old forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Jazz have a big decision to make on Clarkson’s future, as second-year wing Ochai Agbaji and this year’s 16th overall pick Keyonte George would need playing time to develop with their young frontline.

It remains to be seen whether the Jazz would negotiate an extension or send Clarkson to a contender, whether this offseason or at the trade deadline, in exchange for a draft asset. The Jazz still has around $14 million to spend in free agency, which begins Friday (Saturday in Manila).

But if they are going to sign a free agent, they have to trim their roster. They currently have 16 players under contract, one above the league standard after Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker picked up their player options, and Kelly Olynyk’s contract got fully guaranteed.

The uncertainty surrounding Clarkson’s future with the Jazz and his commitment to Gilas stemmed from having a career season that deserves more than his $14.2 million player option.

After the Jazz shipped their All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last year, Clarkson stepped into the starting lineup and delivered with a career-best 20.8 points and 4.4 assists while tying his career-high in rebounds (4.0).

But with only rebuilding teams armed with cap space this offseason, it was clear Clarkson’s best bet is to stay with the Jazz for one more season and test free agency next year. This could be Clarkson’s last chance at a big contract, as the player is turning 32 next year.

Now comes the hard decision on Clarkson’s part. Will he risk it all for Gilas’ World Cup campaign on a contract season?

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.