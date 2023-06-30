^

Blue Eagles escape Bulldogs to rule Pinoyliga preseason cagefest

Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 12:37pm
MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP champion Ateneo Blue Eagles outlasted the National University Bulldogs, 65-63, in an exciting titular showdown to rule the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup on Thursday, June 29, at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.

Ateneo went undefeated in 10 games, including going 8-0 in Group Edge during the group stage of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

Mason Amos scored the game's biggest basket — a 3-pointer off a Kai Ballungay assist — to give Ateneo a 65-63 lead with 1:41 remaining.

The Bulldogs tried to turn things around, but Paul Francisco missed an open 3-pointer in the final six seconds that would have given them the lead.

Ballungay, who was named the Finals MVP, led the Blue Eagles with nine points, four rebounds and two steals, Geo Chiu added eight points and five boards while Amos also scored eight points to go along with three boards.

Prior to beating NU, Ateneo played in a test event for the FIBA World Cup Wednesday night, defeating NCAA titlist Letran, 90-85. The Katipunan-based squad has actually played a third straight day as it overpowered Emilio Aguinaldo College, 97-60, in the semifinals.

Mohammed Diassana had 12 points and eight rebounds while PJ Palacielo and Francisco added nine and eight markers, respectively, for the Bulldogs.

Jolo Manansala hit a go-ahead triple for a 63-62 NU lead, paving the way for an exciting final two minutes.

For the second straight season, Clint Escamis Mapua became the season MVP, averaging 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.11 assists and 2.11 steals per game.

The Best Newcomer award went to San Beda's Bryan Sajonia, who is also in the All-Transferee Team along with Allen Liwag (Benilde), Anton Eusebio (Benilde), Tony Ynot (Benilde) and Donn Lim (NU).

The All-Rookie Team is composed of Francis "LeBron" Lopez (UP), Reinhard Jumamoy (NU), Shawn Argente (JRU), Mason Amos (Ateneo) and EJ Gollena (DLSU).

Ballungay and Escamis were adjudged as this year’s Pinoyliga First Five with Kingsley Ududo (Guang Ming), Allen Liwag (St. Benilde) and Bryan Sajonia (San Beda).

