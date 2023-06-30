Bacoor, Muntinlupa, Caloocan chalk up MPBL wins

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor, Muntinlupa and Caloocan took different routes toward victories in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season on Thursday at the Bacoor Strike Gym.

The Bacoor Strikers rallied past the Makati OKBet Kings, 81-77; the Muntinlupa Cagers needed overtime to nip the Sarangani Marlins, 105-104; while the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo led all the way and dumped the Laguna Krah Asia Heroes, 101-81.

Trailing by as many as 12 points and five at the start of the last quarter, the Strikers called on Michael Canete, James Kwekuteye and new addition Jimboy Pasturan to tally their 14th win against two losses in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Canete scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while Kwekuteye and Pasturan knocked in back-to-back triples that pushed the Strikers ahead, 80-72, with 2:17 to go.

Emman Calo made three charities to put Makati closer, but the Kings could only add a layup by Billy Robles and absorbed their sixth defeat in 16 starts.

Canete wound up with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals to earn best player honors. Mark Yee finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Jhan Mchale Nermal tallied 12 points plus rebounds, Kwekuteye posted 11 points, and Pasturan 10 points.

Makati got 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Rob Celiz; 14 points, three rebounds and three assist from Emman Calo and 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals from Billy Robles.

Lugie Cuyos drilled in a triple with 11 seconds left to lift Muntinlupa to a 10-6 record, complementing John Louisse Delos Santos' triple-double of 17points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Marco Balagtas posted 17 points, while Cuyos ended up with 15 points for the Cagers who pulled down the Marlins to 8-9.

Sarangani had a chance to reverse the outcome, but Jeff Viernes, who forced the extension at 102-102 with a drive, missed a triple attempt at the buzzer.

Jhygruz Vence Laude fired 19 points and grabbed five rebounds while Paul Sanga added 18 points to help lead Caloocan to a 10-4 card while pulling down Laguna to 3-14.

The MPBL goes to the Baliwag Star Arena on Friday with a triple bill pitting Quezon City against Quezon at 4 p.m., Iloilo against Negros at 6 p.m., and Zamboanga against Bulacan at 8 p.m.