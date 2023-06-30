^

Sports

Bacoor, Muntinlupa, Caloocan chalk up MPBL wins

Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 12:27pm
Bacoor, Muntinlupa, Caloocan chalk up MPBL wins
Michael Canete delivered for Bacoor.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor, Muntinlupa and Caloocan took different routes toward victories in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season on Thursday at the Bacoor Strike Gym.

The Bacoor Strikers rallied past the Makati OKBet Kings, 81-77; the Muntinlupa Cagers needed overtime to nip the Sarangani Marlins, 105-104; while the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo led all the way and dumped the Laguna Krah Asia Heroes, 101-81.

Trailing by as many as 12 points and five at the start of the last quarter, the Strikers called on Michael Canete, James Kwekuteye and new addition Jimboy Pasturan to tally their 14th win against two losses in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Canete scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while Kwekuteye and Pasturan knocked in back-to-back triples that pushed the Strikers ahead, 80-72, with 2:17 to go.

Emman Calo made three charities to put Makati closer, but the Kings could only add a layup by Billy Robles and absorbed their sixth defeat in 16 starts.

Canete wound up with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals to earn best player honors. Mark Yee finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, Jhan Mchale Nermal tallied 12 points plus rebounds, Kwekuteye posted 11 points, and Pasturan 10 points.

Makati got 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Rob Celiz; 14 points, three rebounds and three assist from Emman Calo and 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals from Billy Robles.

Lugie Cuyos drilled in a triple with 11 seconds left to lift Muntinlupa to a 10-6 record, complementing John Louisse Delos Santos' triple-double of 17points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Marco Balagtas posted 17 points, while Cuyos ended up with 15 points for the Cagers who pulled down the Marlins to 8-9.

Sarangani had a chance to reverse the outcome, but Jeff Viernes, who forced the extension at 102-102 with a drive, missed a triple attempt at the buzzer.

Jhygruz Vence Laude fired 19 points and grabbed five rebounds while Paul Sanga added 18 points to help lead Caloocan to a 10-4 card while pulling down Laguna to 3-14.

The MPBL goes to the Baliwag Star Arena on Friday with a triple bill pitting Quezon City against Quezon at 4 p.m., Iloilo against Negros at 6 p.m., and Zamboanga against Bulacan at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas women eye stunner vs New Zealand for historic semis berth

Gilas women eye stunner vs New Zealand for historic semis berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women will shoot for another piece of history when they tangle with New Zealand in a playoff debut in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will come into battle as the No. 22 team among the 32 participating countries in the 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline routs Gerflor behind Carlos' offense

Creamline routs Gerflor behind Carlos' offense

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Creamline needed one set to size up and unlock the mystery of newcomer Gerflor. When they did, there was just no stopping...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina sizzles in pro debut, tows Choco Mucho past Farm Fresh

Rondina sizzles in pro debut, tows Choco Mucho past Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Sisi Rondina showed her true worth and churned out a big performance in her first game in the pros as Choco Mucho routed Farm...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon-led Philippine chessers finish 2nd in ASEAN+ Age Group tilt

Quizon-led Philippine chessers finish 2nd in ASEAN+ Age Group tilt

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Headed by International Master Daniel Quizon, the Philippine team accomplished what it initially set out for and hauled in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'That&rsquo;s great': Kai Sotto named 1 of 2 centers in Orlando's NBA Summer League roster

'That’s great': Kai Sotto named 1 of 2 centers in Orlando's NBA Summer League roster

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
This early, it appears Kai Sotto’s camp has played its cards right. 
Sports
fbtw
Cool smashers blast Defenders

Cool smashers blast Defenders

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Creamline needed one set to size up and unlock the mystery of newcomer Gerflor. When they did, there was no stopping the Cool...
Sports
fbtw
Finns hand Gilas another defeat

Finns hand Gilas another defeat

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas sustained a narrow 85-89 defeat to Finland Wednesday night as it capped its training camp in Estonia without...
Sports
fbtw
WC hosting: Transpo is a challenge

WC hosting: Transpo is a challenge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Transportation concerns remain an issue the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas needs to iron out ahead of its 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Piolo, Matteo gearing up for Sun Life 5150

Piolo, Matteo gearing up for Sun Life 5150

13 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidecelli go active in the sporting side as they step up their respective buildup for the Sun Life...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with