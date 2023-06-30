USA Women's seizes Volleyball Nations League lead with win over Poland

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Women’s National Volleyball Team regained the pole position of the 2023 Nations League competition with a five-set win over erstwhile leader Poland in Suwon, South Korea.

The Americans came back from a set down, 17-25, to take the next two sets, 25-15 and 27-25. Poland sent the match to a fifth set by taking the fourth set, 28-30.

In the final set, the Americans were down 13-14 when Kelsey Robinson-Cook scored after Poland misplayed a hit. After they took the lead, 15-14, Robinson-Cook was denied in his first spike but in the return play, she hammered a shot between the blockers for match point.

Andrea Drews and Robinson-Cook both scored 20 points for the USA with Dana Retke, Alexandra Frantti, and Haleigh Washington adding 13, 12, and 11 points respectively.

Magdalena Stysiak scored a game high 28 points for Poland with support coming from team captain Agnieszka Korneluk (18), Martyna Lukasik (16Z), and Martyna Czyrnianska (10).

Poland registered 14 block points to the American’s 13 including one that gave them the first set.

With the victory, USA went to 9-1 with Poland dropping its second match in 10 games. Turkey, Brazil and Germany are in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, despite all sporting a 7-3 win-loss slate.

The American’s sole loss was to Japan (currently at seventh place with a 6-3 record) while Poland’s other defeat came at the hands of the Netherlands (at 10th spot with a 4-6 record).

Despite the loss, Magdalena Stysiak remained the tournament’s top scorer with 207 points scored, 19 more than Canada’s Alexa Gray.

Surprisingly, there isn’t an American in the Top 30 scorers as head coach Karch Kiraly has opted to rotate his powerful and deep squad to give them experience and exposure.

Their leading scorer, Khalia Lanier, the daughter of NBA great Bob Lanier, with 89 points did not even suit up for this match. Khalia wears her father’s No. 16 as a tribute to the eight-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer.

The men’s and women’s tournaments of the 2023 FIVB Nations League is televised live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The next matches that will be shown live will be today with Poland battling Bulgaria (11 a.m.), Germany versus Serbia (2:30 p.m.), and China versus the Dominican Republic 6 p.m.

On Saturday, July 1, the live telecast will feature Serbia versus the Dominican Republic (9:30 a.m.), South Korea versus China (1 p.m.), and Germany versus USA (4:30 p.m.).