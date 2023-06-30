'Thatâ€™s great': Kai Sotto named 1 of 2 centers in Orlando's NBA Summer League roster

^

'That’s great': Kai Sotto named 1 of 2 centers in Orlando's NBA Summer League roster

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 9:49am
'That's great': Kai Sotto named 1 of 2 centers in Orlando's NBA Summer League roster
Kai Sotto
FIBA

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – This early, it appears Kai Sotto’s camp has played its cards right. 

The 7-foot-3 Sotto is one of the only two centers listed on the initial 22-man lineup of the Orlando Magic Summer League team, giving him a greater chance to earn more playing time. 

“That would be great,” Sotto’s agent Tony Ronzone of Wasserman, told Philstar.com

The other center on the roster is 6-11 Robert Baker II, a mobile big man who can also hit from the outside.   

Baker II played for the Magic’s G League affiliate team last season, averaging 11.2 points, including one 3-pointer per game. He also put up 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks in 32 games, including 28 starts. He went undrafted in 2020 after playing four seasons in the Ivy League, helping Harvard win back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. 

Sotto and Baker II will anchor the Magic’s frontline along with five-year veteran D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee’s 17th overall pick in 2017. The 6-foot-10 Wilson, who plays the power forward position, has appeared in 146 NBA regular-season games with Milwaukee, Houston and Toronto. He has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.3 minutes. Last season, he played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League, averaging 19.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 35.8 minutes. 

But the spotlight will be on the Magic’s lottery picks — Anthony Black (6th) and Jett Howard (11th) — and the pair of holdovers Kevon Harris and Caleb Houstan. 

The 6-foot-8 Houstan was Orlando’s 32nd overall pick last year. He played in 51 games, including four starts, during his rookie season. The Canadian forward posted averages of 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. As a starter, he put up 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes, including a career-high 21-point game against Miami on April 9. 

Harris was on a two-way contract last season and played 34 games for the Magic. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes. The 6-6 guard scored in double figures in four games, including a career-high 22 points against Miami on April 9. 

Sotto’s chances of earning a training camp invite will depend on his Summer League performance. 

He will wear No. 70. 

The 22-man lineup is expected to be cut down, but it is not unusual for NBA teams to bring a large roster to the Summer League games. Last year, the Magic had a 17-man lineup led by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. 

Sotto is heading to Orlando on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), giving him a full-day rest before plunging into their first team practice on July 2. They will fly to Las Vegas on July 5, three days before their first game against the Detroit Pistons. 

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com. 

