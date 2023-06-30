^

Wide open options for athletes

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
June 30, 2023 | 12:00am

Filipina fencer Maxine Estebans decision to represent Ivory Coast as a naturalized citizen to pursue her Olympic dream didnt come as a surprise. The Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Fencing Association never got in her way to switch nationalities and in fact, endorsed the waiver of the three-year residency rule for immediate eligibility to represent Ivory Coast to the Federation Internationale dEscrime or International Fencing Federation.

Esteban, 22, was granted the waiver by the international federation and last week, bagged a bronze in foil at the African Fencing Championships in Cairo. It was Ivory Coasts only podium finish in the competition where 42 medals were at stake involving nine countries. Esteban is now ranked No. 46 in the world, the highest ever by a Filipina. The downside is Esteban reached the ranking as an Ivorian not a Filipina. In the modern era of sports, the world is wide open for athletes to traverse their careers with options available in a variety of menus. By the way, the worlds No. 1 is 29-year-old Fil-American Lee Kiefer who was invited to represent the Philippines when she was 15 but chose to be with the US.

If an athlete believes that his or her career will blossom wearing the colors of whatever country, not necessarily the land of birth, the pathway to switch is clear. American basketball players have been doing it for decades from when Cliff Luyk and Wayne Brabender suited up for Spain as naturalized players in 1965. Becky Hammon played for the Russian national team that took the bronze in womens basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. JR Holden represented Russia at the 2007 EuroBasket Championships. How ironic that as Esteban is now Ivorian as a national athlete, Ivorian Ange Kouame is a Filipino as a national athlete. They both switched countries in opposite directions.

Sadly, Estebans move appears to be tainted by “sama ng loob.” In a statement, she said more than her Olympic dream, the decision was prompted by self-respect “to walk away from something that doesnt value our worth.” Apparently, Esteban felt slighted that she wasnt included on the Philippine team that competed at the recent SEA Games in Cambodia and wouldnt be in contention for a slot in the Paris Olympic qualifiers. She suffered an ACL injury while battling for the Philippines in the World Championships in Cairo last year and missed the qualifying tournaments for the SEA Games.

Chess star Wesley So had a similar “sama ng loob” with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and began representing the US in 2014 at the age of 21. After the switch, So zoomed to No. 2 in the world rankings. Filipina-Japanese golf champion Yuka Saso chose to represent Japan before turning 22 as she was pressured by the Japanese government to make a decision one way or the other. There was no “sama ng loob” in Saso’s case, however, as in campaigning all over the world, the Japanese passport is a powerful asset. But it’s strange that the Japanese government required Saso to choose when Tomihiko Hoshino and Kiyomi Watanabe represented the Philippines in the Olympics after turning 22. Another Fil-Japanese Junna Tsukii fought for the Philippines in karate beyond 22 and won the World Games gold medal last year at 30.

World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was offered to become a German citizen at the height of his problems with PATAFA last year but chose to remain Filipino. His problems were eventually resolved and Obiena is back reaping honors for the homeland. If an athlete opts to move countries because of “sama ng loob,” then it’s on his or her NSA to straighten the crease or else suffer the consequence of losing a treasure. NSAs must be sensitive to their athletes’ feelings and flexible in imposing hard-and-fast rules. Globalization has tweaked the way of managing athletes and NSAs must conform to the changing times.

