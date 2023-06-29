^

Gilas women eye stunner vs New Zealand for historic semis berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 5:33pm
Gilas women eye stunner vs New Zealand for historic semis berth
The Philippines' Afril Bernardino (left) takes possession of ball from Japan’s Stephanie Mawuli during their Women’s Asia Cup 2023 basketball game in Sydney on June 27, 2023.
Saeed Khan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women will shoot for another piece of history when they tangle with New Zealand in a playoff debut in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A Friday at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia.

Fresh from a historic win against Chinese Taipei, the Nationals want no let-up at 3 p.m., even against the mighty Tall Ferns for a shot at earning their first semifinal appearance since their Division A promotion in 2015.

A win by Gilas would arrange a semis duel against five-time reigning champion Japan, which swept Group B highlighted by a 91-66 beating of powerhouse Australia.

The Gilas belles already conquered new heights on the strength of a 92-81 win against Taipei on Wednesday to avoid being dragged to a relegation and advance to the qualification to the semis for only the first time ever.

This time, albeit a steeper mountain to climb for the wards of head coach Pat Aquino, there is no looking back as they are out to continue springing some more surprises against Asia's best.

“We’re just happy to be on the winning side now at last. We’re just happy to compete. We hope to continue winning,” beamed Aquino after exorcising the ghost of Taipei to break through in the Asia Cup.

Gilas, since winning Division B and entering the elite Division A almost a decade ago, had been on the receiving end of Chinese Taipei’s dominance marred by a 37.5-point losing gap.

But not this year as Jack Animam, the longtime team anchor, and company proved that they belong. 

"Philippines women's basketball is not a pushover anymore. We are going to do what it takes from now on," vowed Animam who will join force anew with Vanessa de Jesus and Afril Bernardino in leading the way.

For New Zealand, the tournament’s second leading scorer in Penina Davidson with 18.5 points per game is expected to headline the attack following the team’s wins against South Korea and Lebanon to finish No. 2 in Group A behind China.

China along with Japan clinched automatic tickets in the Final Four as group leaders as Australia and South Korea battle in the other pairing of the semis qualifier.

AFRIL BERNARDINO

FIBA ASIA

GILAS WOMEN
