Creamline routs Gerflor behind Carlos' offense

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 4:48pm
Reigning All-Filipino Conference MVP Tots Carlos (right) was at the eye of the devastation as she whipped up a 15-point storm in just three short sets
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari
4 p.m. – Foton vs Choco Mucho
6:34 p.m. – F2 vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline needed one set to size up and unlock the mystery of newcomer Gerflor. When they did, there was just no stopping the Cool Smashers from seizing their second win in a row.

Making the necessary adjustment after groping for form in the opening set, the proud franchise went on a rampage in the final two sets and hammered out a 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 rout on Thursday that catapulted it to the top in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Reigning All-Filipino Conference MVP Tots Carlos was at the eye of the devastation as she whipped up a 15-point storm in just three short sets that powered the Cool Smashers to their second win in a row and atop Group A.

In last Tuesday’s opener, a Sherwin Meneses-mentored Creamline drew strength from Carlos’ 24-point deluge and smothered Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.

“Bagong team sila so we have no clue kung ano defensive patterns, ano atake nila,” said Carlos of the Edgar Barroga-coached Defenders. “Nakita naman natin gaano kadikit first set kaya doon kami nag-adjust.”

The win was also a fitting birthday gift to Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez, who turned 30 the same day.

Valdez, back in full strength but still seeking to regain her old mental form, played in just the first two sets and chipped in four hits and her usual all-around play, including her superb floor defense.

“It was a total team effort,” said Valdez.

Jema Galanza and Ced Domingo also had their moments and scattered 10 and eight points, respectively, while Jia de Guzman had 12 excellent sets and contributed five hits.

Andrea Marzan and skipper Justine Dorog paced the Defenders with six points apiece.

