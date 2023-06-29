^

Quizon-led Philippine chessers finish 2nd in ASEAN+ Age Group tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 29, 2023 | 4:38pm
Quizon-led Philippine chessers finish 2nd in ASEAN+ Age Group tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Mission accomplished.

Headed by International Master Daniel Quizon, the Philippine team accomplished what it initially set out for and hauled in 16 gold, 37 silver and eight bronze medals to finish at No. 2 behind Vietnam in the just-concluded 21st ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Quizon had two gold medals, including in the individual standard event of the premier Open Under-20 division that earned him the last of the three norms to become a Grandmaster.

Also delivering for the country were Quizon’s Dasmarinas stable teammate IM Michael Concio, Jr., FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca (Open U18) of Panabo, Davao del Norte, Mar Viel Carredo (U12) of Quezon City, Millery Gen Subia (U10) of Cabanatuan, and Ruelle Canino (U16) and Ashzley Aya Nicole Paquinol (U12) both of Cagayan de Oro.

NCFP chief Butch Pichay praised the squad, which was also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, for its strong showing.

“Once again, our young Filipinos proved once more their talents. Despite the adversities and enormous challenges before them, they brought honor and pride to our great nation,” said Pichay.

It didn’t matter that the Filipinos only sent a meager 50 chessers.

Still, they deliver the goods.

Vietnam went in full force and fielded in 165 players that netted them the overall crown with a harvest of 92 gold, 36 silver and 50 bronze medals.

