Singson romps off with 10-shot win despite 77

MANILA, Philippines – Mafy Singson closed out with a round that wouldn’t even merit a shot at a championship, but the top Filipina shotmaker still won by 10 strokes over fellow amateur Isabel Prado despite a birdie-less 77 in the Primm Valley GC-Primm NV crown in Nevada, Las Vegas Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

With an insurmountable 14-shot overnight lead over California’s Kendall Cripe built on a second round 67, the national team mainstay turned the final day of the 54-hole Cactus Tour event into a virtual practice round. She made four birdies at the front and finished with back-to-back miscues at the par-71 Primm Valley Resort and Casino Lakes course.

Counting her opening 72, the ICTSI-backed Singson assembled a 216 total and won by a big margin over Prado, who carded a 73 and took runner-up honors at 226 as Cripe skied to an 81 and tumbled to third at 234.

Singson’s victory was a huge rebound from her eighth-place finish in the Wildhorse-Henderson NV in Wild Horse, also in Vegas, last week. She shifted her campaign to the US after besting the pros to claim her second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title at Valley Golf in Antipolo.

She, however, failed to surpass Abby Arevalo's 11-shot win in the latter's pro debut in the Stallion Mountain Las Vegas Championship, also a Cactus Tour event, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Baraquiel lost her touch and rhythm after an impressive opening round 68 with a bogey-marred 76 as she fell from joint second to a share of 21st in the second round of the Oscar Williams Classic of the WAPT (Women's All Pro Tour) in Anna, Texas, also Wednesday.

Baraquiel shot three birdies but hobbled with seven bogeys for a 39-37 round at the Hurricane Creek layout for a 144 that dropped her seven shots off American Elizabeth Wang, who took charge with a 137 after a 68.

Canada’s Megan Osland moved to second at 139 with a 69 while Alice Duan and Hannah Holzmann, both of the US, and Mary Parsons of Canada matched 140s after 67, 69 and 72, respectively.