Cruz, Misal feted after overseas table tennis wins

Philippine women’s No. 1 Kheith Rhyn Cruz (center) poses with officials of the Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) led by Honorary President Wilson Tan (far left), Principal Peter Lim, President Peter Lam, External Vice President Gilbert Shi and Vice President Alex Wong. The 17-year old Cruz, the youngest Filipino table netter to play for the country in the last two Southeast Asian Games editions, recently won two gold medals (girls singles and girls doubles). She was also part of the squad that placed second in the girls team event in the 2023 Southeast Asia Junior Table Tennis Championship in Brunei Darussalam. TATAND also gave incentives to other members of the squad such as Chrishien Mae Santillan, Joshua Manlapas, Khevine Kheith Cruz, Vinessa Cruz (coach) and Richmond Ong (manager), as well as to John Russel Misal, who won bronze medal (men’s doubles) in 2023 Cambodia SEA Games.

MANILA, Philippines – The Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) celebrated the triumph of table tennis phenom Kheith Rhyn Cruz and veteran internationalist John Russel Misal in two separate tournaments abroad with a simple ceremonial dinner and awarding of cash incentives recently in Manila.

The 17-year-old Cruz made history after winning two gold medals and a silver in the recently concluded 2023 Southeast Asia Junior Table Tennis Championship in Brunei Darussalam. The country’s top women’s table netter claimed the girls 17-under title and the girls doubles with partner Chrishien Mae Santillan before leading the girl’s quad to silver podium finish.



Misal claimed back-to-back podium finish in the Southeast Asian Games after winning the bronze medal in the men’s double event in Cambodia. In 2022 edition in Vietnam, the 24-year old with partner Richard Gonzales won the silver medal in the said category.

Both Cruz and Misal are TATAND protégé and part of the group’s strenuous grassroots development program which include sending abroad for training.

TATAND honorary president Wilson Tan led officials in awarding the cash incentives to Cruz and Misal and to other TATAND-adopted players who make waves as members of the Philippine Team. Also attending the program were TATAND president Peter Lam, External Vice President Gilbert Shi, Vice President Alex Wong, Principal Peter Lim, Honorary President Charlie Lim, Philip Uy and Ernesto Salvador.

Other recipient of cash incentives are Chrishien Mae Santillan, Joshua Manlapas, Khevine Kheith Cruz, Vinessa Cruz (coach) and Richmond Ong (manager).