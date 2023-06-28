Cruz, Misal feted after overseas table tennis wins
MANILA, Philippines – The Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) celebrated the triumph of table tennis phenom Kheith Rhyn Cruz and veteran internationalist John Russel Misal in two separate tournaments abroad with a simple ceremonial dinner and awarding of cash incentives recently in Manila.
The 17-year-old Cruz made history after winning two gold medals and a silver in the recently concluded 2023 Southeast Asia Junior Table Tennis Championship in Brunei Darussalam. The country’s top women’s table netter claimed the girls 17-under title and the girls doubles with partner Chrishien Mae Santillan before leading the girl’s quad to silver podium finish.
Misal claimed back-to-back podium finish in the Southeast Asian Games after winning the bronze medal in the men’s double event in Cambodia. In 2022 edition in Vietnam, the 24-year old with partner Richard Gonzales won the silver medal in the said category.
Both Cruz and Misal are TATAND protégé and part of the group’s strenuous grassroots development program which include sending abroad for training.
TATAND honorary president Wilson Tan led officials in awarding the cash incentives to Cruz and Misal and to other TATAND-adopted players who make waves as members of the Philippine Team. Also attending the program were TATAND president Peter Lam, External Vice President Gilbert Shi, Vice President Alex Wong, Principal Peter Lim, Honorary President Charlie Lim, Philip Uy and Ernesto Salvador.
Other recipient of cash incentives are Chrishien Mae Santillan, Joshua Manlapas, Khevine Kheith Cruz, Vinessa Cruz (coach) and Richmond Ong (manager).
