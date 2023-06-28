^

Sports

Singson all but clinches Cactus Tour crown with 67; Baraquiel in WAPT hunt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 5:25pm
Singson all but clinches Cactus Tour crown with 67; Baraquiel in WAPT hunt
Mafy Singson.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Mafy Singson rebounded strong from an opening one-over 72 with a blistering 67 Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to all but wrap up the Primm Valley GC-Primm NV crown at the Primm Valley Resort and Casino Lakes course in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Singson bucked a bogey opening with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 4 then hit back-to-back birdies from No. 13 as she tamed the par-71 layout with a 34-33 card and ripped the field with a 36-hole aggregate of 139.

The ICTSI-backed amateur thus heads to the final round of the three-day tournament with a whopping 14-stroke lead over Kendall Cripe from California and fellow amateur Isabel Prado from Texas, who matched 153s after a 74 and 76, respectively.

Singson kicked off her Cactus Tour campaign with an eighth-place finish in last week’s Wildhorse-Henderson NV in Wild Horse, also in Vegas, after nailing her second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown at Valley Golf in Antipolo.

The many-time national team mainstay is seeking to better Abby Arevalo’s 11-shot romp in the latter's pro debut in the Cactus Tour leg, the Stallion Mountain Las Vegas Championship, in 2021.
Meanwhile, Sunshine Baraquiel birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to cap a superb 68 as she trailed Canadian Brigitte Thibault by two strokes after 18 holes of the Oscar Williams Classic of the WAPT (Women’s All Pro Tour) in Anna, Texas, also Tuesday.

A one-time LPGT winner in Tagaytay Highlands, Baraquiel mixed two birdies against a bogey at the front then waxed hot at the backside of the Hurricane Creek course, picking up strokes on Nos. 11, 13 and 14 to negate her mishaps on Nos. 12 and 15. She then closed out with a birdie-birdie run from No. 16 to tie Mary Parsons, also of Canada, and Maddie McCrary of the US at second, just two shots behind Thibault, who highlighted her opening 66 with an eagle on the par-5 17th.

Parsons actually gunned down two eagles (Nos. 2 and 17) and shot three birdies but made three bogeys for a pair of 34s, while McCrary banked on her three-birdie string from No. 4 and birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 to overcome a lone bogey on No. 15 for a 33-35 card.

It was a big bounce-back round for Baraquiel, who missed the cut in the Hideout Open in Brownwood and in the Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic in Abilene, both in Texas, the last two weeks.

The lady pilot tied for 29th in the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open in Beaumont last month where Filipino top amateur Rianne Malixi finished third.

GOLF

MAFY SINGSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Kihei Clark, who went undrafted in the just-concluded NBA Rookie Draft, will suit up for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, first...
Sports
fbtw
Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
Dagestan’s invasion of the UFC continues when Abus Magomedov is in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs....
Sports
fbtw
Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will come into battle as the No. 22 team among the 32 participating countries in the 2023 FIBA Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Jaja Santiago seals deal with Japan V.League's JT Marvelous

Jaja Santiago seals deal with Japan V.League's JT Marvelous

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Jaja Santiago has officially signed with a new team in the Japan V.League Division 1 — JT Marvelous — that quashed...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo, NU dispute Pinoyliga hoops crown

Ateneo, NU dispute Pinoyliga hoops crown

2 hours ago
National University and Ateneo arranged an interesting PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup Finals after pulling off contrasting semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez, SSC begin PG Flex-UCBL campaign with victories

Olivarez, SSC begin PG Flex-UCBL campaign with victories

5 hours ago
Olivarez College and San Sebastian College-Recoletos launched their title bids in nearly identical fashion, beating their...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips sits out PVL opener amid looming Korean V. League gig&nbsp;

Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips sits out PVL opener amid looming Korean V. League gig 

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels are not taking any chances when it comes to middle blocker MJ Phillips as her stint in Korean V. League...
Sports
fbtw
Timeless Venus Williams eyes one more Wimbledon magic spell

Timeless Venus Williams eyes one more Wimbledon magic spell

9 hours ago
The summer of 1997 saw Britain hand over Hong Kong to China, "Men in Black" top the movie charts and Harry Potter take his...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

10 hours ago
Armand Duplantis improved his own best pole vault attempt of 2023 by a centimeter to 6.12m at the Golden Spike athletics meet...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee enters Gilas Euro camp

Brownlee enters Gilas Euro camp

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Justin Brownlee has reconnected with his Gilas Pilipinas brothers in Estonia as they shift their European camp to high g...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with