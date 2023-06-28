Gilas at No. 22 in latest FIBA world rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will come into battle as the No. 22 team among the 32 participating countries in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, according to the initial power rankings of the world basketball federation.

The Philippines, serving as the main host with millions of Filipino fans rallying behind, is ranked higher than other bets from the Asia-Oceania zone in Iran (No. 31), Jordan (No. 28) and Lebanon (No. 26).

FIBA said the presence of NBA ace Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz is expected to beef up the Gilas bid along with the unparalleled support of the hoops-mad country known for its best fanbase.

The Philippines was hailed as the Most Valuable Fan (MVF) Country in the 2014 World Cup in Spain featuring fans from around the world assembling to support Gilas then.

Australia, following its first-ever podium finish in the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal, is listed the highest from the region at No. 4.

Co-host Japan (No. 14), New Zealand (No. 16) and China (No. 21) followed suit in order.

Dominican Republic and Italy, two of Gilas’ opponents in Group A, are placed at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively. Angola is at No. 29.

Reigning Olympic champion USA and World Cup titlist Spain paced the 32-team cast at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Also in the Top 5 are France (No. 3) and Slovenia (No.5).

Canada, Germany, Serbia, Greece and Brazil, in order, completed the Top 10.