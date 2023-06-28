Ateneo, NU dispute Pinoyliga hoops crown

Games Thursday

(Villar Coliseum, Las Piñas City)

10 a.m. – UP vs EAC

12:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – National University and Ateneo arranged an interesting PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup Finals after pulling off contrasting semifinals wins last Tuesday at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.

A step-back 3-pointer from Reinhard Jumamoy in the dwindling seconds towed the Bulldogs to a thrilling 105-102 double overtime win over University of the Philippines.

The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, moved on the cusp of completing a perfect campaign with a wire-to-wire 97-60 victory of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

NU and Ateneo go for all the marbles in the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the same Las Piñas venue.

Harold Alarcon had the chance to force a third extension, but the Bulldogs put up the clamps on the ace Fighting Maroons shooter to preserve Jumamoy's heroics, spoiling what could have been a potential Battle of Katipunan championship duel.

Donn Lim paced the Bulldogs with 24 points and seven assists, while Paul Francisco and Jumamoy added 21 and 17 markers, respectively.

Malick Diouf came through with a double-double performance of 24 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks, while former Bullpups Alarcon and Gerry Abadiano each scored 14 points for UP.

Rookies Francis "LeBron" Lopez, a native of Las Piñas, and Mark Belmonte contributed 11 markers apiece for the Fighting Maroons.

The Blue Eagles never gave the Generals a chance, racing to a 13-2 advantage and never looked back to extend their perfect run to 10 games.

Kai Ballungay led Ateneo with 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds while Mason Amos also scored 20 points and had three boards.

Nat Cosejo was the lone bright spot for EAC, the remaining NCAA side standing, with 20 points.

The Fighting Maroons and the Generals battle for third at 10 a.m. Thursday.