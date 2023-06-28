^

Jaja Santiago seals deal with Japan V.League's JT Marvelous

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 4:49pm
Jaja Santiago

MANILA, Philippines – Jaja Santiago has officially signed with a new team in the Japan V.League Division 1 — JT Marvelous — that quashed hopes by her fans of a possible Premier Volleyball League return.

Santiago’s signing with JT Marvelous was made official Wednesday in its website post that came months after ending her stint with the Saitama Ageo Medics where she suited up the past four years.

Chery Tiggo listed Santiago as a reserve in its PVL Invitational Conference roster that opened the possibility that the former national team star and league MVP would play and hopefully lead the franchise to another title after they won the 2021 Open Conference crown in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

She never did.

Santiago is also reportedly undergoing the naturalization process to become a Japanese.

With JT Marvelous, winner of two titles in the last four conferences, Santiago is expected to flourish again and pclaim more awards after being named as a best middle blocker in the past.

