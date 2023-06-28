^

Sports

Gilas women prove mettle with FIBA Asia Cup win over Chinese Taipei

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 2:53pm
Gilas women prove mettle with FIBA Asia Cup win over Chinese Taipei

MANILA, Philippines — Finally, the Gilas Pilipinas women have broken through among the region’s best in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup after a historic 92-81 victory over Chinese Taipei in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.

Behind huge performances by Gilas newcomer Vanessa de Jesus and veterans Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino, the Nationals are through to the next round with a chance to qualify for the semifinals, as they won their first-ever group phase game in the elite tournament.

Since the Philippines’ promotion to Division A, Gilas’ wins in the tournament came only from classification games where they avoided relegation to Division B in the last two editions of the tournament.

This time, though, things are different.

An emotional Animam underscored the sheer impact of this win.

“It was really special, you know, all the things we’ve been through, being here in FIBA Asia, people are, you know, people always have something to say," said Animam.

“But I think this is a testament, with this program, with everybody behind, especially the sacrifices that we players, you know the work that we put into, I don’t know, this win, it’s just like the icing of the cake," she added.

Even before the final buzzer, emotions were already pouring out of Animam and her teammates as the victory loomed.

After years of operating in the shadow of their more mainstream counterparts in the men’s team, the women are making their mark.

And for the past few years, it’s been getting harder and harder to ignore them.

“I think we played for ourselves knowing that, you know, we have a bigger responsibility and what this win means to the basketball community, women’s basketball community in the Philippines,” said the longtime Gilas stalwart.

With the monkey off their backs, there can only be better things to come.

“I think [as] Coach Pat [Aquino] said, hopefully this is not the last, but I think this is just the start of greater things for this program.” she said.

The Filipina cagers return to action on Friday, June 30, against the second-ranked team in Group A in a knockout match to qualify for the semifinals.

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kihei Clark, who went undrafted in the just-concluded NBA Rookie Draft, will suit up for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, first...
Sports
fbtw
IOC guarantees boxing's place at Olympics despite ejecting IBA

IOC guarantees boxing's place at Olympics despite ejecting IBA

5 days ago
The International Olympic Committee withdrew its recognition of boxing's governing body, the IBA, but said the sport would...
Sports
fbtw
Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Dagestan’s invasion of the UFC continues when Abus Magomedov is in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs....
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

8 hours ago
Armand Duplantis improved his own best pole vault attempt of 2023 by a centimeter to 6.12m at the Golden Spike athletics meet...
Sports
fbtw
Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

7 days ago
Inter Miami is targeting a July 21 debut for superstar signing Lionel Messi as the club plans to bolster the squad with as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gela Atayde, Filipino group join 2023 World Hip Hop Dance tilt

Gela Atayde, Filipino group join 2023 World Hip Hop Dance tilt

2 hours ago
Competitive dancer and young actress Maria Angela Campo “Gela” Atayde will be hitting the dance floor as she competes...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips sits out PVL opener amid looming Korean V. League gig&nbsp;

Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips sits out PVL opener amid looming Korean V. League gig 

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels are not taking any chances when it comes to middle blocker MJ Phillips as her stint in Korean V. League...
Sports
fbtw
Timeless Venus Williams eyes one more Wimbledon magic spell

Timeless Venus Williams eyes one more Wimbledon magic spell

7 hours ago
The summer of 1997 saw Britain hand over Hong Kong to China, "Men in Black" top the movie charts and Harry Potter take his...
Sports
fbtw
GM title within reach for Quizon

GM title within reach for Quizon

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon is getting closer to his dream Grandmaster title.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys gain crack at Asia Cup third spot

Blu Boys gain crack at Asia Cup third spot

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines flattened Hong Kong, 8-0, yesterday to claim a spot in the battle for third place and remain in the World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with