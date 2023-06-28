Olivarez, SSC begin PG Flex-UCBL campaign with victories

PG Flex Linoleum President Nelson Guevarra makes the ceremonial toss during the opening game between the Olivarez College and PWU in the UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City. Also shown are league Horacio Lim, Bernard Yang and Melo Navarro.

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College and San Sebastian College-Recoletos launched their title bids in nearly identical fashion, beating their respective rivals convincingly in the opening of the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Drawing significant numbers from Iverson Aquiatan and Lance de Leon, the Olivarez Sea Lions romped to a 76-55 win over the Philippine Women’s University dribblers in the preseason tournament that lured seven of Metro Manila’s top teams.

The SSC-R Stags were equally impressive, getting a pair of 15-point outputs from Reggs Gabat and Alex Desoyo to down St. Clare College-Caloocan Saints, 72-52.

Both Aquiatan and de Leon finished with similar 12 points – most of them in the second frame where they struck and steadily pulled away. They also combined for 16 boards that saw the Sea Lions outrebound the Taft-based squad, 52-36.

So tight was Olivarez’s defense that no PWU player managed to score in double-digit numbers after top guns John Espiritu and Jireh Alcala were limited to nine points each.

PWU also turned the ball 25 times that all but hastened its downfall.

Ahron Estacio led the many-time NAASCU champions Saints with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Stags will have their hands full as they battle the UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles on Friday.