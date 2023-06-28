^

Sports

Olivarez, SSC begin PG Flex-UCBL campaign with victories

Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 1:26pm
Olivarez, SSC begin PG Flex-UCBL campaign with victories
PG Flex Linoleum President Nelson Guevarra makes the ceremonial toss during the opening game between the Olivarez College and PWU in the UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City. Also shown are league Horacio Lim, Bernard Yang and Melo Navarro.

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College and San Sebastian College-Recoletos launched their title bids in nearly identical fashion, beating their respective rivals convincingly in the opening of the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Drawing significant numbers from Iverson Aquiatan and Lance de Leon, the Olivarez Sea Lions romped to a 76-55 win over the Philippine Women’s University dribblers in the preseason tournament that lured seven of Metro Manila’s top teams.

The SSC-R Stags were equally impressive, getting a pair of 15-point outputs from Reggs Gabat and Alex Desoyo to down St. Clare College-Caloocan Saints, 72-52.

Both Aquiatan and de Leon finished with similar 12 points – most of them in the second frame where they struck and steadily pulled away. They also combined for 16 boards that saw the Sea Lions outrebound the Taft-based squad, 52-36.

So tight was Olivarez’s defense that no PWU player managed to score in double-digit numbers after top guns John Espiritu and Jireh Alcala were limited to nine points each. 

PWU also turned the ball 25 times that all but hastened its downfall.

Ahron Estacio led the many-time NAASCU champions Saints with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Stags will have their hands full as they battle the UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles on Friday.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kihei Clark, who went undrafted in the just-concluded NBA Rookie Draft, will suit up for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, first...
Sports
fbtw
IOC guarantees boxing's place at Olympics despite ejecting IBA

IOC guarantees boxing's place at Olympics despite ejecting IBA

5 days ago
The International Olympic Committee withdrew its recognition of boxing's governing body, the IBA, but said the sport would...
Sports
fbtw
Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Dagestan’s invasion of the UFC continues when Abus Magomedov is in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs....
Sports
fbtw
Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

7 days ago
Inter Miami is targeting a July 21 debut for superstar signing Lionel Messi as the club plans to bolster the squad with as...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

6 hours ago
Armand Duplantis improved his own best pole vault attempt of 2023 by a centimeter to 6.12m at the Golden Spike athletics meet...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brownlee enters Gilas Euro camp

Brownlee enters Gilas Euro camp

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Justin Brownlee has reconnected with his Gilas Pilipinas brothers in Estonia as they shift their European camp to high g...
Sports
fbtw
Day one juggernauts Cignal clips Petro Gazz, F2 sweeps farm fresh

Day one juggernauts Cignal clips Petro Gazz, F2 sweeps farm fresh

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics showed their championship intents right in their first outing in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Lim, Mercado share Tubod netfest top honors

Lim, Mercado share Tubod netfest top honors

15 hours ago
Benedict Lim overpowered No. 2 Pete Bandala, 6-2, 6-1, to capture the boys’ 14-under crown and finished second in 16-U...
Sports
fbtw
GM title within reach for Quizon

GM title within reach for Quizon

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon is getting closer to his dream Grandmaster title.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys gain crack at Asia Cup third spot

Blu Boys gain crack at Asia Cup third spot

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines flattened Hong Kong, 8-0, yesterday to claim a spot in the battle for third place and remain in the World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with