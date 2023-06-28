^

Sports

Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 9:38am
Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2
Sean Strickland (left) will collide with Abus Magomedov.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Dagestan’s invasion of the UFC continues when Abus Magomedov is in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov on Sunday, July 2.

The weekly offering from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The preliminary card begins at 4 a.m. with the main card slated for 7 a.m.

The 32-year-old Magomedov (25-4-1) is only in his second UFC bout after taking out Dustin Stoltzfus with a front kick and a flurry of punches with 19 seconds left in their first round encounter on September 3, 2022. 

Of course, when you speak of Dagestanis, you have to start with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov — the most dominant UFC lightweight as he retired an undefeated champion who went 29-0, including 13-0 in the UFC.

Currently, there’s Muslim Salikhov (19-4), Khabib’s cousin Said Nurmagomedov (17-3), who knocked out Filipino-American Mark Striegl in 51 seconds into the first round and submitted Cody Stamann in 47 seconds; light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev (18-1), who owns a 54% striking accuracy; Nassourdine Imavov (12-4); and Islam Makachev (24-1), who famously defeated Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 284. 

Magomedov, who has 14 wins by knockout and six by submission, is shooting for a huge win that will propel him into the Top 10 of the UFC’s middleweight division.

The Dagestani expressed surprise when he was elevated to the main card in only his second fight. “I was surprised,” he simply said. “I think the UFC believes in me.”

He won’t have it easy against seventh seed Sean Strickland (26-5, 13-5 in the UFC), who is also 32 years of age. Strickland is an 18-fight UFC veteran and will be headlining his fifth UFC event. 

When Strickland headlines an event, he is 3-1. He has 10 wins by knockout and four via submission. In his most recent bout, he scored a unanimous decision win over Dagestani Nassourdine Imavov this past January 2023.

In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-2) and Grant Lawson (12-4) figure in a lightweight match. Ismagulov is ranked 12th in the UFC while Dawson is 15th.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kihei Clark, who went undrafted in the just-concluded NBA Rookie Draft, will suit up for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, first...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women run out of steam vs Japanese

Gilas women run out of steam vs Japanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women waged a stronger fight but still bowed to five-time reigning champion Japan, 95-57, for their second...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal bucks rocky start, thwarts Petro Gazz

Cignal bucks rocky start, thwarts Petro Gazz

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics bared their true fangs and championship intents early and essayed out impressive victories Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
USA-Poland a preview of FIVB Women&rsquo;s Nations League finals?

USA-Poland a preview of FIVB Women’s Nations League finals?

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
FIVB Women’s Nations League leader Poland will figure in a titanic clash with the United States on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Lacsina stars as F2 Cargo Movers spoil Farm Fresh Foxies' PVL debut

Lacsina stars as F2 Cargo Movers spoil Farm Fresh Foxies' PVL debut

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
F2 Logistics relied on a renewed Ivy Lacsina as it turned back gritty newcomer Farm Fresh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, to launch...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Dagestan’s invasion of the UFC continues when Abus Magomedov is in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs....
Sports
fbtw

New hope for Jerwin

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Former IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas rebounded from back-to-back losses to Argentinian nemesis Fernando Martinez to thrash Colombia’s Wilner Soto via a fifth round TKO at The Armory in Minneapolis...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz strikes on grass

Alcaraz strikes on grass

10 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz will return to world No. 1 after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first title on grass...
Sports
fbtw
F2 rookie Alba repays coach&rsquo;s trust in starting setter role&nbsp;

F2 rookie Alba repays coach’s trust in starting setter role 

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
F2 Logistics Cargo Movers rookie Mars Alba took her new role in stride as she cracked the starting lineup of Coach Regine...
Sports
fbtw
FIFA Women's World Cup opener sold out, says tournament boss

FIFA Women's World Cup opener sold out, says tournament boss

19 hours ago
Co-hosts Australia will play their opening game of next month's Women's World Cup in front of a full house, a senior FIFA...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with