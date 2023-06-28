Strickland-Magomedov clash highlights UFC Fight Night on July 2

MANILA, Philippines – Dagestan’s invasion of the UFC continues when Abus Magomedov is in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov on Sunday, July 2.

The weekly offering from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application. The preliminary card begins at 4 a.m. with the main card slated for 7 a.m.

The 32-year-old Magomedov (25-4-1) is only in his second UFC bout after taking out Dustin Stoltzfus with a front kick and a flurry of punches with 19 seconds left in their first round encounter on September 3, 2022.

Of course, when you speak of Dagestanis, you have to start with the great Khabib Nurmagomedov — the most dominant UFC lightweight as he retired an undefeated champion who went 29-0, including 13-0 in the UFC.

Currently, there’s Muslim Salikhov (19-4), Khabib’s cousin Said Nurmagomedov (17-3), who knocked out Filipino-American Mark Striegl in 51 seconds into the first round and submitted Cody Stamann in 47 seconds; light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev (18-1), who owns a 54% striking accuracy; Nassourdine Imavov (12-4); and Islam Makachev (24-1), who famously defeated Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 284.

Magomedov, who has 14 wins by knockout and six by submission, is shooting for a huge win that will propel him into the Top 10 of the UFC’s middleweight division.

The Dagestani expressed surprise when he was elevated to the main card in only his second fight. “I was surprised,” he simply said. “I think the UFC believes in me.”

He won’t have it easy against seventh seed Sean Strickland (26-5, 13-5 in the UFC), who is also 32 years of age. Strickland is an 18-fight UFC veteran and will be headlining his fifth UFC event.

When Strickland headlines an event, he is 3-1. He has 10 wins by knockout and four via submission. In his most recent bout, he scored a unanimous decision win over Dagestani Nassourdine Imavov this past January 2023.

In the co-main event, Damir Ismagulov (24-2) and Grant Lawson (12-4) figure in a lightweight match. Ismagulov is ranked 12th in the UFC while Dawson is 15th.