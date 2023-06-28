Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips sits out PVL opener amid looming Korean V. League gigÂ 

Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips sits out PVL opener amid looming Korean V. League gig

During their opener against the Cignal HD Spikers in the PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday, the Angels did not field MJ Phillips in the game even as she was present in the team’s final roster for the tournament.

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels are not taking any chances when it comes to middle blocker MJ Phillips as her stint in Korean V. League looms.

During their opener against the Cignal HD Spikers in the PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday, the Angels did not field Phillips in the game even as she was present in the team’s final roster for the tournament.

According to Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro, uncertainty surrounding permission from her Korean club Gwangju AI Peppers forced the team to bench Phillips until they hear back from her new team.

“We’re afraid kasi na with mga nangyayari, baka ma-affect yung pagpunta niya sa Korea and we’re not yet sure if allowed siya to play muna ng ganitong tournament or kailangan na niyang pumunta doon right away. So actually, dinelay nga niya yung pagpunta doon for us. But unfortunately, we have to be careful,” said Almadro.

Without Phillips, the Angels struggled and succumbed to the HD Spikers in four sets.

But with a bigger goal in mind, the PVL All-Filipino Conference runners-up would rather err on the side of caution than inadvertently harm Phillips’ plans to play abroad.

“Ganun sa Petro Gazz eh, gaya ng sabi namin kanina, we will not risk it. [We told] MJ, we love you and we are a family here. We want you to prosper in your career and experience much higher level of playing, playing field, and who knows, maybe pagbalik niya dito, mas magaling at mas malakas na MJ na magagamit ng Petro Gazz and the national team,” Almadro said.

“We really don’t know kung ano pang pe-pwedeng mangyari. But we are really supporting her, that's why we are really careful.”

Still, Almadro isn’t closing the door on having Phillips on the court for Petro Gazz, even as early as their next game on Thursday against the returning Foton Tornadoes.

Phillips just needs to iron out all the details if she will be allowed or not by her Korean club to see action, and she’s ready to go.

“Malay natin sa Thursday, sabihin sa kanya ng Korea team niya na oh you can play, no problem with us. We do not have any problem with that, FIVB, or something like that. So pag sinabi yun, malaking bagay for us,” he said.