Cignal bucks rocky start, thwarts Petro Gazz

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 6:51pm
Jovelyn Gonzaga (right) and the HD Spikers overcame a fumbling start.
MANILA, Philippines – Cignal and F2 Logistics bared their true fangs and championship intents early and essayed out impressive victories Tuesday at the start of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The HD Spikers brandished Vanessa Gandler and returnee Jovelyn Gonzaga as they overcame a fumbling start with an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 triumph over the Petro Gazz Angels.

Gandler, a prized recruit from Ateneo, was good as advertised and came through big while Gonzaga, who was tapped after Army took a leave, was her usual tenacious self and contributed when needed.  

Gandler ended up adding eight points while Gonzaga fired 13 to help Ces Molina — who had a game-best 22 hits — deal the most damage.

It was an effort that underscored Cignal’s readiness as a legitimate title threat.

Earlier, F2 relied on a renewed Ivy Lacsina as it turned back gritty newcomer Farm Fresh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, to likewise launch its ambitious campaign.

