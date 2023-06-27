^

Filipino grapplers shine with multiple-medal haul in UWW Asian tiff

June 27, 2023
Maria Aisa Ratcliff (left) and Fierre Afan pose with their medals.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino grapplers led by Fierre Afan and Maria Aisa Ratcliff have proven the country’s mettle in the sport with a four-gold, five-silver, two-bronze medal haul for a third place overall finish in the 2023 United World Wrestling (UWW) Asian Grappling Championships at the Beeline Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan over the weekend.

Afan displayed remarkable poise and power to capture gold medals in the competitions’ junior grappling U-20 71 kg no gi and 71kg gi events. 

He bested all his four opponents, including Kazakhstan world champion Artem Khvan in the finals via 9-2 win in the U-20 no gi junior category for his first gold medal. He then secured another gold in his last fight — a 3-0 victory over Meiirbek Yeskazyyev also of Kazakhstan in gi 71kg event. 

The 19-year-old Afan also captured two silver medals in the senior 71 kg class. 

Meanwhile, Ratcliff, 34, dominated the gi and no gi women’s seniors 53 kg class for two gold medals, sweeping all her four opponents in both her brackets. A highlight of campaign was her final victory over Kazakhstan’s Alina Kaskinova, whom she beat 6-5 in the gi category. 

Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) President Alvin Aguilar expressed gratitude to his fighters for their historic performance, with special mention to Afan for beating a world champion in his first fight.

“Fierre [Afan] beat a world champion in his first fight. It’s a great performance of our athletes. We’re very happy with the results, but we will not be taking a break and will still be training in preparation for the upcoming World Championships,” Aguilar said. 

“I believe the performance of our athletes in that tournament will inspire more athletes to continue training to be in a world-class level,” he added. 

Aguilar’s two sons Lukie and Lucho also took home two medals each. Lukie got silvers in the no gi and gi boys’ U-17 competitions, while his brother Lucho struck silver in the no gi class and a bronze medal in the gi U-15 division.

Other medalists were Vince Ortiz (bronze in senior men’s gi 62 kg) and Michael Tabamo (bronze men’s grappling 62 kg).

Host Kazakhstan took home the overall championship followed by Iran at second.

Meanwhile, Lester del Rosario also the tournament as the first-ever Filipino licensed referee to oversee international grappling and wrestling fights.

