USA-Poland a preview of FIVB Womenâ€™s Nations League finals?

USA-Poland a preview of FIVB Women’s Nations League finals?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 9:37am
USA-Poland a preview of FIVB Women's Nations League finals?

MANILA, Philippines – FIVB Women’s Nations League leader Poland will figure in a titanic clash with the United States on Wednesday, June 28, at 2.30 a.m. in a match that will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

Both Poland and the US sport a 7-1 slate in the 16-nation international competition. However, the former is merely one-point ahead 20-19 due to set difference. 

Four teams — Turkey, China, Brazil and Germany — are right behind with a 6-2 record, with Japan and Italy occupying seventh and eighth spots, respectively, with 5-3 slates.

Poland was recently turned back by the Netherlands in a stunning three-set sweep (25-22, 25-21, 28-26) for their only second win of the tournament.

Despite Poland’s loss, they vaulted over the US in the standings as the latter lost to Japan in five sets.

In head-to-head competition in women’s volleyball, the US leads Poland 14-4. When the former Grand Prix was rebranded as the Nations League, the US comes into this match-up with a 5-0 record. Yet, in their most recent match-up in the 2022 Women’s World Championship, Poland turned the screws on their tormentor by blanking the Americans in three sets.

The US won the first three iterations of the Nations League, but were upset in their bid for a four-peat last year by Serbia. Italy emerged as the eventual winners. 

In this year’s tournament, the Americans made a statement by taking out both Serbia and defending champions Italy in five sets.

The US is led by opposite spiker Andrea Drews, setter Micha Hancock, opposite spiker Jordan Thompson, middle blocker Haleigh Washington, and libero Justine Wong-Orantes, who are all Olympic gold medalists from the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

Making their Nationals League debuts for US coach Karch Kiraly in this third round are outside hitter Kara Bejema and Kelsey Cook and setter Lauren Carlini. 

After Poland, the Americans will also play No. 17 Bulgaria (1-7), No. 11 Germany (1-7) and No. 5 China (2-6).

Poland is led by one of the top scorers of the ongoing Nations League in Magdalena Stysiak, team captain and middle blocker Agnieska Korneluk, outside hitter Martyna Lukasik, and libero Maria Stenzel.

After their assignment versus the US, Poland will battle No. 6 Germany (6-2) and No. 15 Bulgaria (1-7).

Volleyball Nations League is the world’s premier annual international indoor volleyball tournament featuring the top 16 teams in the world. Each team plays four matches a week for three weeks of preliminary competition. Only the top eight teams at the end of the preliminaries will go to the Final Round.

The US will host the 2023 Women’s VNL Final Round on July 12-16 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The FIVB Nations League for both men’s and women’s competitions are televised live on the Premier Sports Channel and TapGo TV.

