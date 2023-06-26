^

Aussies too much for De Jesus-led Gilas women

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 26, 2023 | 7:35pm
Aussies too much for De Jesus-led Gilas women
Vanessa de Jesus (second from left) was the lone bright spot by scoring more than half of Gilas’ output with 18 points on four triples.
fiba.basketball / womensasiacup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas women, in spite of the boost from Vanessa de Jesus, took a beatdown against host Australia, 105-34, to open its campaign on a flat note in the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division A Monday night at the Quaycentre in Sydney.

The Nationals, who already struggled in the first half at 56-23, bled for just 11 points in the succeeding half for a massive 71-point beating in Group B.

De Jesus, the ace guard from Duke University in the US NCAA, was the lone bright spot by scoring more than half of Gilas’ output with 18 points on four triples.

Perennial gunners Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo and Jack Animam misfired with no points to show as Afril Bernardino and France Cabinbin had four points against the taller and stronger Opals, who raced to a 30-7 start and never looked behind.

In contrast, six players scored in double digits for the Australians led by Darcee Garbin with 18 points and eight rebounds in only 18 minutes of play.

Gilas was overpowered in almost every department, shooting only 19% from the field against Australia’s efficient 53% clip.

The Filipina belles also trailed by massive gaps in rebounds (62-22), assists (31-3), second chance points (19-0), points in the paint (42-8) and bench points (53-9).

Gilas will try to bounce back against no less than the five-time champion Japan Tuesday at 3 p.m. before wrapping up its campaign against Chinese Taipei Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Only the top team from each group will book direct tickets to the semifinals with the second and third-ranked teams needing to slug it out first in the qualification to the semis.

Slugging it out in Group B are China, South Korea, New Zealand and Lebanon in Group A, as the best eight teams rumble for an automatic ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

