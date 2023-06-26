Fil-Am cager to also suit up in NBA Summer League with Utah

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto, with the Orlando Magic, will not be the only aspirant flying the Philippine flag in the NBA Summer League.

Kihei Clark, who went undrafted in the just-concluded NBA Rookie Draft, will suit up for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, first in Salt Lake City, then in Las Vegas, Nevada next week.

A 5-foot-10 guard, Clark is a product of the Virginia Cavaliers who won the US NCAA championship in 2019.

He registered 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal in his senior year before making a jump to the NBA.

The Filipino-American standout once played here in the Philippines, joining forces with Jalen Green in the NBTC All-Star Game in 2018.

He was named the All-Star Game MVP and received the award from no less than the Philippine basketball legend Robert Jaworski Sr.

Clark will join Utah’s first round picks in Taylor Hendricks (No. 9), Keyonte George (No.16) and Brice Sensabaugh (No. 28) as the Jazz play Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and Memphis on July 3 to 6 in Salt Lake before facing Minnesota, Denver and Phoenix on July 7 to 17 in Las Vegas.