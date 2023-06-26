Archers slay Lions to defend PBA D-League crown

Kevin Quiambao played true to his Most Valuable Player citation early on, erupting for 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Green Archers blanked the Red Lions, 2-0, in the short best-of-three series.

MANILA, Philippines – Different system, same result.

EcoOil-La Salle remained king in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup for the second straight season, sweeping Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda with a gritty 89-74 win in Game 2 Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Kevin Quiambao played true to his Most Valuable Player citation early on, erupting for 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Green Archers blanked the Red Lions, 2-0, in the short best-of-three series.

Evan Nelle scattered 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals, Mark Nonoy had 14 including a buzzer-beating trey at the half while Mike Phillips hauled down a 12-10 output for La Salle, which ruled last year’s D-League with former mentor Derrick Pumaren at helm.

Topex Robinson, who ordered the coaching chores to deputy Gian Nazario in the D-League, took over since then and implemented a new system that nonetheless hardly hampered La Salle’s reign.

“We’re just really happy with how these guys performed throughout the tournament. ‘Yung core namin (from last championship), andito pa rin naman but what’s big here is the maturity of the guys,” said Nazario as La Salle also avenged its heartbreaking loss in the Filoil finals last week.

The Green Archers, after a perfect run in 11 games, bowed to the University of the Philippines in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals. In the D-League, they atoned for it with a coast-to-coast 108-82 win in Game 1 against the Red Lions.

But La Salle met a strong resistance this time, wasting an early 11-point lead before restoring order in the third period behind a Quaimbao-led, 17-4 rally to run away from a 43-42 cushion at the half.

There was no looking back for the Green Archers, with Quiambao scoring eight, as they took command at 60-46, led by as many as 19 points, and headed home.

“Thankful na ako ‘yung MVP pero credit sa teammates ko at sa buong coaching staff namin dahil nakuha rin namin yung championship. ‘Yun naman talaga ang goal namin. We’re grateful,” added Quiambao.

Yukien Andrada (15) led the way for the Red Lions, who also drew nine from JV Gallego all in the second period behind a 12-1 run to take a 42-40 lead only to run out of steam the next half.

Damie Cuntapay and James Payosing chipped in 12 each for the San Beda side that finished No. 1 in the elimination round.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 89 – Quiambao 26, Nelle 16, Nonoy 14, Phillips M. 12, Escandor 6, Austria 6, Gollena 4, David 4, Phillips B. 1, Nwankwo 0, Manuel 0, Cortez 0.

Marinero-San Beda 74 – Andrada 15, Payosing 12, Cuntapay 12, Gallego 9, Cortez 8, Alfaro 8, Puno 4, Royo 2, Tagle 2, Visser 2, Jopia 0, Alloso 0.

Quarterscores: 27-20, 43-42, 70-58, 89-74.