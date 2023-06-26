^

Sports

'Pilipinas Live' app ready to satisfy Filipino sports fans' appetite for content

Philstar.com
June 26, 2023 | 12:10pm
'Pilipinas Live' app ready to satisfy Filipino sports fans' appetite for content
Streaming of Gilas Pilipinas games will be offered in Cignal TV's latest sports app.
Cignal TV / Smart

MANILA, Philippine – Cignal TV has unveiled its newest “sports powerhouse app” Pilipinas Live, which is being billed to revolutionize the way fans consume the most in-demand sporting events.

Pilipinas Live is set to offer sports fans with a rich lineup of sports content, including live broadcasts of major sporting events, behind-the-scenes clips, news and updates, interactive fan experiences, and other exclusive features. 

The app will mark its launch the streaming of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference starting on Tuesday, June 27. 

Thirteen squads — including two foreign squads joining in the semifinal round — will figure in the upcoming PVL tourney that will be streamed live and on-demand via the app.

'Complete game experience'

Positioning itself as the go-to app for Filipino sports fans, Pilipinas Live vowed to provide users a unique and personal experience in the way they consume sports content.

“This one-of-a-kind OTT streaming platform promises to give subscribers the complete game experience,” Cignal said in a news release.

Cignal said the app will also provide commercial-free airing of games with extended pre- and post-game coverage.

A “multiple screen viewing option” will likewise be available on the app, allowing viewers to enjoy plays and highlight reels from various camera angles.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Live’s advanced interactive functions will allow subscribers to join the lively discussions. Experienced hosts and special guests will be tapped to provide fresh insights, and sports fans will get to share their thoughts with their fellow users 

Commitment toward innovation

"Pilipinas Live was created to reshape the landscape of sports viewing. It offers the ultimate digital experience to Filipino sports enthusiasts wherever they may be. The innovation behind the app’s development and rollout represents our steadfast commitment to providing only the best to the Pinoy sports fan,” said Jane Jimenez Basas, president and CEO of Cignal TV.

“It will also stream this year’s most anticipated basketball event, the FIBA World Cup 2023 which will feature the best teams around the world. With Pilipinas Live, you can watch not just all the games that will be played in the Philippines, but also all the games in Japan and Indonesia. Of course, fans of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will also enjoy watching their favorite games on the streaming platform.”

For a limited time, Pilipinas Live will be available to subscribers for an introductory price of P99 per month. 

To download the app, go to the Google Play or the App Store. Visit https://pilipinaslive.com for more details.

CIGNAL

GILAS

PVL

SMART

SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas belles open Asia Cup campaign vs Australia

Gilas belles open Asia Cup campaign vs Australia

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Ranged against the region’s giants, the Gilas Pilipinas women intend to stand their ground in the FIBA Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Archers shoot for crown

Archers shoot for crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle goes for the kill as Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda tries to stay alive in a potential Game 2 closeout of the...
Sports
fbtw
Klay Thompson set for Phl visit

Klay Thompson set for Phl visit

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson is coming to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
First Lady to make VNL ceremonial first serve

First Lady to make VNL ceremonial first serve

13 hours ago
First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos will make the ceremonial first serve to open the Volleyball Nations League Men’s Week...
Sports
fbtw

Banchero commits with USA, not Italy

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will have one less worry when it faces European power Italy in the FIBA World Cup group play with NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero reportedly suiting up for Team USA instead.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Pilipinas Live' app ready to satisfy Filipino sports fans' appetite for content

'Pilipinas Live' app ready to satisfy Filipino sports fans' appetite for content

1 hour ago
Cignal TV has unveiled its newest “sports powerhouse app” Pilipinas Live, which is being billed to revolutionize...
Sports
fbtw

Age-group winners eye Bohol 5150 repeat

13 hours ago
Jorry Ycong and Kristiane Glendale Lim head a pack of triathletes targeting a second straight win in their respective age-group categories with an eye on the overall championship in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon reeling...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Warriors join UCBL preseason tilt

13 hours ago
Top collegiate teams, led by UAAP champion Ateneo, will see action in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Invitational Tournament starting tomorrow at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.
Sports
fbtw

Max Ballers advance

13 hours ago
Max Ballers-Davao completed a seven-game sweep of the  Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League 18-Under Mindanao South Leg, capping its run with a masterful 96-71 romp of ISD Pacman in final on Saturday at...
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo flourishes at the finish anew, fires 69

Arevalo flourishes at the finish anew, fires 69

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Abby Arevalo put on another late charge, this time, at the frontside of the Sweetgrass Golf Club, which she razed with three...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with