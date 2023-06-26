'Pilipinas Live' app ready to satisfy Filipino sports fans' appetite for content

Streaming of Gilas Pilipinas games will be offered in Cignal TV's latest sports app.

MANILA, Philippine – Cignal TV has unveiled its newest “sports powerhouse app” Pilipinas Live, which is being billed to revolutionize the way fans consume the most in-demand sporting events.

Pilipinas Live is set to offer sports fans with a rich lineup of sports content, including live broadcasts of major sporting events, behind-the-scenes clips, news and updates, interactive fan experiences, and other exclusive features.

The app will mark its launch the streaming of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference starting on Tuesday, June 27.

Thirteen squads — including two foreign squads joining in the semifinal round — will figure in the upcoming PVL tourney that will be streamed live and on-demand via the app.

'Complete game experience'

Positioning itself as the go-to app for Filipino sports fans, Pilipinas Live vowed to provide users a unique and personal experience in the way they consume sports content.

“This one-of-a-kind OTT streaming platform promises to give subscribers the complete game experience,” Cignal said in a news release.

Cignal said the app will also provide commercial-free airing of games with extended pre- and post-game coverage.

A “multiple screen viewing option” will likewise be available on the app, allowing viewers to enjoy plays and highlight reels from various camera angles.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Live’s advanced interactive functions will allow subscribers to join the lively discussions. Experienced hosts and special guests will be tapped to provide fresh insights, and sports fans will get to share their thoughts with their fellow users

Commitment toward innovation

"Pilipinas Live was created to reshape the landscape of sports viewing. It offers the ultimate digital experience to Filipino sports enthusiasts wherever they may be. The innovation behind the app’s development and rollout represents our steadfast commitment to providing only the best to the Pinoy sports fan,” said Jane Jimenez Basas, president and CEO of Cignal TV.

“It will also stream this year’s most anticipated basketball event, the FIBA World Cup 2023 which will feature the best teams around the world. With Pilipinas Live, you can watch not just all the games that will be played in the Philippines, but also all the games in Japan and Indonesia. Of course, fans of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will also enjoy watching their favorite games on the streaming platform.”

For a limited time, Pilipinas Live will be available to subscribers for an introductory price of P99 per month.

To download the app, go to the Google Play or the App Store. Visit https://pilipinaslive.com for more details.