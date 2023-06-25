^

Ateneo, UE suit up in UCBL preseason cage tourney

Philstar.com
June 25, 2023 | 9:30am
Ateneo, UE suit up in UCBL preseason cage tourney
Ateneo's Lebron Nieto

MANILA, Philippines – Top collegiate teams, led by UAAP champion Ateneo, will see action in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Invitational Tournament starting Tuesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

This marks the first time that Ateneo will be playing in the preseason event that drew six other teams from various league — all of them ready and excited to share the spotlight with multi-titled squad from Katipunan.

Though Ateneo will be represented by players from Teams A and B, the Eagles loom as the heavy favorites to rule the fifth edition of the event after last year champion National University begged off due to a prior commitment.

Tournament director Horacio Lim, however, believes the six other teams — University of the East, San Sebastian College, St. Clare, Philippine Women’s University and Olivarez College — are no pushover.

“Anybody can beat anybody so I expect a tight and exciting race once again,” said Lim.

The Olivarez Sea Lions, the only regular team playing in the month-long tournament, launch their title bid against PWU in the opener at 2:15 p.m. while St. Clare collides with the SSC Stags at 3:45 p.m.

Ateneo opens its title campaign against the SSC Stags on June 30 with the latter out to test their new recruits as they intend to revive their glory days in the NCAA.

UE, a team also raring to showcase their strength after acquiring several exciting Fil-Am players, collides with Olivarez also on Thursday.

