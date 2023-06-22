Blue Eagles, Maroons sweep Pinoyliga group assignments

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP champion Ateneo and Katipunan rival University of the Philippines completed a sweep their respective pools after besting separate foes at the end of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup preliminaries over the weekend at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

The Blue Eagles hammered out a wire-to-wire 79-58 win over longtime nemesis La Salle to log a 8-0 record in Group Edge.

The Fighting Maroons zapped Far Eastern University, 79-70, to top Group Prime after going undefeated in seven matches of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print..

Geo Chiu led Ateneo with 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks, while Sean Quitevis, Mason Amos and Jared Brown each scored nine points.

Ranged against a shorthanded Green Archers side, the Blue Eagles raced to a 16-6 lead on a Kai Ballungay basket late in the first quarter.

Ateneo continued to pour in and put the game to bed at 77-44 on a Quitevis triple with 3:59 remaining.

Joaqui Manuel paced La Salle with 13 points, Henry Agunanne came through with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, while Aaron Buensalida also contributed 10 points.

The Green Archers, who have assured of a spot in the play-in, settled for a 4-4 record in their bracket.

Malick Diouf showed the way for UP, tallying 14 points and four rebounds, Francis "LeBron" Lopez backstopped him with 15 points and two rebounds, while JD Cagulangan provided 10 points, three assists and two rebounds.

Xyrus Torres paced the 3-4 Tamaraws with 18 points and three rebounds, Aaron Bagnunu chipped in 14 points and five rebounds, while James Tempra and Patrick Sleat each had 11 points.

In the other Group Edge game, Bryan Sajonia lifted San Beda University to the play-in stage after conquering the College of Saint Benilde, 82-77.

Sajonia, who made key baskets in the payoff period, recorded 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while Bismarck Lina had a double-double performance of 19 points and 12 rebounds for the 3-4 Red Lions.

Playing against their former school, Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez led the charge for the Blazers (4-3), scoring 15 points each, Joshua Cajucom added 10 points while Allen Liwag flirted with a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.