^

Sports

Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 22, 2023 | 9:38am
Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off
Pauline del Rosario (left) and Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan and Pauline del Rosario get to play in a low-key Epson Tour face-off as they mix it up with American Dorsey Addicks in the first round of the Island Resort Championship at the Sweetgrass Golf Club in Harris, Michigan Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

They drew an early tee-time at 7:30 a.m. at the backside of the par-72 layout with Pagdanganan, del Rosario and Addicks bracing for power duel and ball control in the 54-hole, $225,000 championship that also features four other Filipina campaigners.

Chanelle Avaricio, due for a big surge following a string of missed cut stints in the LPGA Tour’s farm league, sets out at 7:41 a.m. on No. 1 with Ellie Slama of the US and Aussie Jess Whitting, while Clariss Guce slugs it out with Hira Naveed, also from Australia, and Canadian Alena Sharp at 8:25 a.m., also on the first hole.

Abby Arevalo, whose campaign, along with that of Pagdanganan and del Rosario, is backed by ICTSI, is booked in the afternoon wave, tangling with American Tess Hackworthy and Valentina Haupt of Chile at 2:29 p.m., also at the frontside of one of Michigan’s top championship courses.

Amateur Sam Bruce also got a late start at 1:12 p.m. on No. 10 in the company of Americans Emma Jandel and Sarah Rhee.

Guce tied for third in last year’s edition of the event ruled by Taiwanese Ssu-Chia Cheng with Pagdanganan and del Rosario seeking to better that finish this week as they try to get going in an expected near-ideal conditions in the morning wave.

The big-hitting Pagdanganan and del Rosario are actually trying to bounce back from mediocre finishes after the former placed tied 48th in the IOA Golf Classic and joint 35th in the Champions Fore Change Invitational and the latter ended up joint 50th in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship and tied 22nd in the Champions Fore Change Invitational.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SBP on WC chores: We are almost there

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
As Gilas Pilipinas starts to brace for battle against the world’s best, the country puts on the finishing touches in preparing the battlefield for the much-awaited FIBA Basketball World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept....
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas to face Sweden XI in test match

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will get to gauge its readiness for big-time women’s football in a challenging pre-FIFA Women’s World Cup faceoff with global power Sweden.
Sports
fbtw

Quizon maintains winning line

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Daniel Quizon kept his share of the lead in the premier Under-20 division even as Ruelle Canino and Mary Janelle Tan stayed in title contention in their respective classes after five rounds of the 21st ASEAN+...
Sports
fbtw
CF bets dominate Bladesmith fencing meet

CF bets dominate Bladesmith fencing meet

11 hours ago
Canlas Fencing displayed its might as it captured a total of 13 of the 26 gold medals at stake in the Bladesmith Rookie Fencing...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rule Filoil Cup

Maroons rule Filoil Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Maroons wrote another page in the history books.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off

Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Pauline del Rosario get to play in a low-key Epson Tour face-off as they mix it up with American Dorsey...
Sports
fbtw

World Aquatics recognizes new PSI board

11 hours ago
After the  world governing body in aquatic sports recognized Michael Vargas as president and Rep. Eric Buhain as secretary-general, respectively, of the Philippine Swimming Inc., things should start looking...
Sports
fbtw
Smart, DLS join forces to boost Esports

Smart, DLS join forces to boost Esports

11 hours ago
PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc.has teamed up with Esports event management and production team, Dark League...
Sports
fbtw

Kings, Dragons renew rivalry in EASL

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After their blockbuster title confrontation in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Barangay Ginebra and Hong Kong’s Bay Area Dragons are up for more duels both locally and internationally.
Sports
fbtw

Defenders ready for PVL debut

11 hours ago
Though newcomers in the Premier Volleyball League, the Gerflor Defenders aren’t lacking in experience and in fact are expecting to make a strong impact right in their first foray in the country’s premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with