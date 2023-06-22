Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan and Pauline del Rosario get to play in a low-key Epson Tour face-off as they mix it up with American Dorsey Addicks in the first round of the Island Resort Championship at the Sweetgrass Golf Club in Harris, Michigan Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

They drew an early tee-time at 7:30 a.m. at the backside of the par-72 layout with Pagdanganan, del Rosario and Addicks bracing for power duel and ball control in the 54-hole, $225,000 championship that also features four other Filipina campaigners.

Chanelle Avaricio, due for a big surge following a string of missed cut stints in the LPGA Tour’s farm league, sets out at 7:41 a.m. on No. 1 with Ellie Slama of the US and Aussie Jess Whitting, while Clariss Guce slugs it out with Hira Naveed, also from Australia, and Canadian Alena Sharp at 8:25 a.m., also on the first hole.

Abby Arevalo, whose campaign, along with that of Pagdanganan and del Rosario, is backed by ICTSI, is booked in the afternoon wave, tangling with American Tess Hackworthy and Valentina Haupt of Chile at 2:29 p.m., also at the frontside of one of Michigan’s top championship courses.

Amateur Sam Bruce also got a late start at 1:12 p.m. on No. 10 in the company of Americans Emma Jandel and Sarah Rhee.

Guce tied for third in last year’s edition of the event ruled by Taiwanese Ssu-Chia Cheng with Pagdanganan and del Rosario seeking to better that finish this week as they try to get going in an expected near-ideal conditions in the morning wave.

The big-hitting Pagdanganan and del Rosario are actually trying to bounce back from mediocre finishes after the former placed tied 48th in the IOA Golf Classic and joint 35th in the Champions Fore Change Invitational and the latter ended up joint 50th in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship and tied 22nd in the Champions Fore Change Invitational.