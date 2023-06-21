Belmonte shines as Maroons shock Archers for 1st ever Filoil preseason cage title

Rookie Mark Belmonte (right) rose to the occasion, firing 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting from downtown to lead the way in only 18 minutes of play.

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines wrote another page in the history books.

UP stunned erstwhile unbeaten La Salle, 87-76, and annexed its first Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup title Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Rookie Mark Belmonte rose to the occasion, firing 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting from downtown to lead the way in only 18 minutes of play as UP handed La Salle its first but biggest loss of the 20-team collegiate preseason tilt.

Francis Lopez added 16 points, Malick Diouf hauled down a 10-11 double-double plus three blocks with JD Cagulangan and captain CJ Cansino turning in 10 apiece.

Tournament MVP Harold Alarcon had nine as Maroons added another feather in their cap after ending a 36-year title drought in the UAAP Season 85 last year. In Season 85 this year, they finished runner-up to Ateneo.

"I've always seen his potential. He had his struggles pero ‘yung character we have in our team, he never stopped, ‘yun yung ayaw kong mawala sa kanya. I'm very happy for Mark,” said head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"We have a lot of respect for La Salle, they're a really strong team. Ang maganda on our part, we really prepared for this and thankfully it showed.”

Belmonte fired 12 of his total output in UP’s game-changing rally in the first half, unleashing a 23-4 blast to break away from a 22-all deadlock for a commanding 45-26 lead.

UP never stepped on the break from there on, erecting its biggest lead at 71-50 midway through the third period off a Belmonte triple.

The backcourt duo of Evan Nelle (19) and Mark Nonoy (13) put up gallant fights but ace forward Kevin Quiambao bled for only seven points in the fall of the Green Archers.

But all’s not lost for La Salle, despite being denied a chance for a twin kill, as it looks to defend its title instead in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals today against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda.

Game time is at 3 p.m. with the Green Archers looking to draw first blood in the best-of-three finale to bolster their back-to-back bid.

Earlier, National U clinched the third place with an 85-77 win over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta while Mapua’s Khem Sabsalon ruled the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt after beating Ruzzel Dominguez of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 7-5.

The scores:

UP 87 – Belmonte 18, Lopez 16, Cagulangan 10, Diouf 10, Cansino 10, Alarcon 9, Abadiano 4, Briones 4, Alter 2, Torculas 2, Gagate 2, Felicilda 0, Torres 0

LA SALLE 76 – Nelle 19, Nonoy 13, Policarpio 8, Quiambao 7, M Phillips 7, Austria 7, Gollena 7, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 2, David 2, Escandor 0, Manuel 0, B Phillips 0

Quarterscores: 30-22, 54-45, 75-57, 87-76.