^

Sports

Archers, Lions set for PBA D-League finals duel

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 5:05pm
Archers, Lions set for PBA D-League finals duel
Peter Alfaro of Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda dribbles past EcoOil-La Salle's Evan Nelle.
PBA Images

Game Thursday
(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda engage in an anticipated explosive opener as the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three finale rolls off Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Hostilities fire off at 3 p.m. with the winner getting an inside track to the coveted title in Game 2 of the short race-to-two Last Dance next Tuesday at the same venue.

La Salle, with the same core from last year’s championship run, looms as the heavy favorite but San Beda is out to wage an all-out resistance to regain its winning tradition amidst a rebuilding phase.

It’s actually a rematch between the two squads as the Green Archers with former mentor Derrick Pumaren bagged the 2022 Aspirants’ Cup title against Marinero, which then paraded the core of Mapua U and a few reinforcements led by MVP Juan Gomez De Liaño.

This time, La Salle is under the watch of new tactician Topex Robinson while Marinero linked up with San Beda under the tutelage of second-year mentor Yuri Escueta to arrange another finale encounter.

Both teams, coming off separate routes in the semis as La Salle swept Perpetual while San Beda needed three games against Letran, are locked and loaded to draw first blood — in spite of all the transformations in their respective camps.

“We feel we have the advantage, even on height but again, we have a lot of respect on coach Yuri Escueta. We can have the advantage but we have to treat them with respect,” said assistant coach Gian Nazario as his wards also brace for fatigue with its third game in four days given a similar finals stint in a different league.

The Red Lions, underdogs that they are against the mighty Green Archers, aim to use that to their advantage.

"Walang madali. La Salle is a stronger team, kita nyo naman sa tao per tao. Kailangan handa kami. Wala pa kaming achievement but you know our winning tradition in San Beda, second or last place, pareho lang 'yun. Our goal is to win," said Escueta.

Also starring in the finale opener are MVP race frontrunners Kevin Quiambao of La Salle and Jacob Cortez of San Beda with their solid supporting cast.

ARCHERS

LA SALLE

PBA D-LEAGUE

RED LIONS

SAN BEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues&nbsp;

Juan Gomez de Liaño, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño is off to the Korean Basketball League while AJ Edu will fly his act in the Japan B. League.
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy in NBA &lsquo;a matter of time&rsquo; &ndash; NBA champion coach

Pinoy in NBA ‘a matter of time’ – NBA champion coach

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion assistant coach Phil Handy believes that we are just counting the days until a homegrown Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Draft top picks produce epic flops as well as legends

NBA Draft top picks produce epic flops as well as legends

6 hours ago
French teen giant Victor Wembanyama, considered the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James two decades ago, has some cautionary...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
World Cup veteran Daniel Quizon continued to serve as the Philippines’ beacon of hope after keeping his place at the...
Sports
fbtw
Legendary 'Coach Pop' to oversee Wembanyama's NBA start

Legendary 'Coach Pop' to oversee Wembanyama's NBA start

8 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama's early NBA days will be overseen by one of the league's most legendary coaches, outspoken Gregg Popovich,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Player Blog: On my 2nd win in the PGA Tour

Player Blog: On my 2nd win in the PGA Tour

4 hours ago
American Wyndham Clark emerged victorious at the US Open as he claimed his maiden major victory following a thrilling one-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Saso seeks major redemption in KPMG PGA

Saso seeks major redemption in KPMG PGA

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
A tied for seventh finish in her last tournament plus three weeks of rest should make Yuka Saso able and ready for a shot...
Sports
fbtw
Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

Messi set for July 21 debut, Miami planning '3-5' signings

7 hours ago
Inter Miami is targeting a July 21 debut for superstar signing Lionel Messi as the club plans to bolster the squad with as...
Sports
fbtw
Amanda Ribas co-headlines her first UFC event

Amanda Ribas co-headlines her first UFC event

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
A win Sunday against Maycee Barber will push Amanda Ribas into the Top 10, and she would be three fights away from a title...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Unstoppable Pampanga books 14th straight win; steady San Juan triumphs

MPBL: Unstoppable Pampanga books 14th straight win; steady San Juan triumphs

7 hours ago
Pampanga cruised to its 14th straight win, while San Juan sustained its climb.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with