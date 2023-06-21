Archers, Lions set for PBA D-League finals duel

Game Thursday

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda engage in an anticipated explosive opener as the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three finale rolls off Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Hostilities fire off at 3 p.m. with the winner getting an inside track to the coveted title in Game 2 of the short race-to-two Last Dance next Tuesday at the same venue.

La Salle, with the same core from last year’s championship run, looms as the heavy favorite but San Beda is out to wage an all-out resistance to regain its winning tradition amidst a rebuilding phase.

It’s actually a rematch between the two squads as the Green Archers with former mentor Derrick Pumaren bagged the 2022 Aspirants’ Cup title against Marinero, which then paraded the core of Mapua U and a few reinforcements led by MVP Juan Gomez De Liaño.

This time, La Salle is under the watch of new tactician Topex Robinson while Marinero linked up with San Beda under the tutelage of second-year mentor Yuri Escueta to arrange another finale encounter.

Both teams, coming off separate routes in the semis as La Salle swept Perpetual while San Beda needed three games against Letran, are locked and loaded to draw first blood — in spite of all the transformations in their respective camps.

“We feel we have the advantage, even on height but again, we have a lot of respect on coach Yuri Escueta. We can have the advantage but we have to treat them with respect,” said assistant coach Gian Nazario as his wards also brace for fatigue with its third game in four days given a similar finals stint in a different league.

The Red Lions, underdogs that they are against the mighty Green Archers, aim to use that to their advantage.

"Walang madali. La Salle is a stronger team, kita nyo naman sa tao per tao. Kailangan handa kami. Wala pa kaming achievement but you know our winning tradition in San Beda, second or last place, pareho lang 'yun. Our goal is to win," said Escueta.

Also starring in the finale opener are MVP race frontrunners Kevin Quiambao of La Salle and Jacob Cortez of San Beda with their solid supporting cast.