World swimming body recognizes Philippine officials

MANILA, Philippines – The future of Philippine swimming looks promising.

This after the world’s governing body in aquatic sports recognized Michael Vargas as president and Rep. Eric Buhain as secretary-general, respectively, of the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI).

Count Buhain among those who are very optimistic.

"The storm has passed for Philippine swimming and, as we now see calm waters, we must set our sails for a new and promising voyage for our young and skilled Filipino swimmers," said Buhain, also a 1st District Rep. of Batangas and a bemedaled swimmer during his prime.

"Join, one and all, and fly the national colors as one ship," said Buhain, who welcomed the world aquatics body recognition on behalf of the all the people involved in the making of the "new" Philippine aquatics association.

"Let's now dwell in the bad experiences we've had in the past but take note of them to serve as our reminders on how to best serve this new association and our young pool of talents," he added.

The international federation also recognized the members of the board of directors who won in the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC)-supervised and World Aquatics-ordered elections last June 8 in Pasay City.

“Please be advised that the World Aquatics Bureau has reviewed these results and following the results set out above, the newly elected members of the PSI have been approved by World Aquatics,” said the letter that was signed by World Aquatics Executive Director Brent Nowicki and dated June 19, 2023

Copies of the letter were sent to Vargas and POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“As a requirement for POC recognition, we also now recognize the new officers and board of directors of the PSI,” said Tolentino during the POC Executive Board meeting on Tuesday.

Also recognized were vice president Jessi Arriola, treasurer Marie Dimanche and members of the board of trustees Cris Bancal, Angelica Leonardo, Roel Rosales, Ronald Talosig, Isagani Corpuz, Jessie Lacuna and Emmanuel Manialung.

All officers and members of the board of trustees will serve in a transition period until regular elections under PSI’s charter are held in 2025.

Buhain also took the recent positive development as an opportunity to announce the national try outs Luzon leg for members of the Team Philippines to the Southeast Asian Age Group swimming championship slated on July 7-9 at the Teofilo Ildefonso Swimming Pool inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Center in Vito Cruz, Manila.

“We also scheduled tryouts for Visayas and Mindanao also next month, para mabigyan pa natin ng pagkakataon magsanay ang mga mapipili before the tournament,” said Chito Rivera, event organizer and board member of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc.