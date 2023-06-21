Saso seeks major redemption in KPMG PGA

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2022 U.S.Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines – A tied for seventh finish in her last tournament plus three weeks of rest should make Yuka Saso able and ready for a shot at major redemption when the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is fired off Thursday in Springfield, New Jersey (Friday, Manila time).

Saso didn’t fare well in the first of five major championships on the LPGA Tour, missing the cut in the Chevron Championship in Texas last April but has since tried to work her way to competitive form, gaining a share of seventh in the Mizuho Americas Open, also in New Jersey early this month.

Along with the Tour’s other top guns, she skipped the next two events, the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Meijer LGPA Classic, to prime up for this week’s battle at the Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower course.

The ICTSI-backed Saso drew American Cristie Kerr and Thai Ariya Jutanugarn in the 1:17 p.m. flight on No. 10 of the par-72 layout, seeking a strong start in the $9 million championship headed by the cream of the women’s crop.

And there couldn’t have been a more explosive start to kick off the year’s second major than pitting the world’s Top 3 in the first two rounds as No. 1 Jin Young Ko of Korea clashes with American No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand in a marquee match-up at 2:01 p.m., also at the backside of the 6,831-yard course.

No. 4 Lilia Vu, also of the US, mixes it up with South African No. 13 Ashleigh Buhai and Canadian No. 10 Brooke Henderson, while No. 5 Lee Minjee of Australia will play alongside Americans Lexi Thompson and rookie sensation Rose Zhang at 8:39 a.m. on the first hole.

But the lesser lights are also out to sneak into the title picture and muddle up the race in the 72-hole championship, the first of back-to-back major events with the $10 million US Women’s Open, which Saso ruled in 2021 in Los Angeles, unfolding on July 6 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.