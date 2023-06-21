^

Amanda Ribas co-headlines her first UFC event

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 11:07am
MANILA, Philippines – When Amanda Ribas first entered the UFC in June 2019, she came in like this tiny dynamo with a winsome smile.

Standing 5-foot-4, she was like an Energizer Bunny, relentlessly moving forward despite taking punches then knocking out or submitting her foes. 

Since 2021, the road to the top of the UFC’s strawweight then flyweight divisions has been tough. She has alternated between a win and a loss in her last four bouts. 

A win Sunday against Maycee Barber — the co-main event of UFC Fight Night that pits featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria in the headline match —will push Ribas into the Top 10, and she would be three fights away from a title shot.

Right now, Ribas (12-3) is concentrating on Barber (12-2), who herself is in the midst of a four-fight win streak.

“It is an important fight for me,” Ribas told this writer. “The competition I face is tougher as I go up, but that is reality in the world’s best combat sports organization. I just have to win.”

Her coach — Marcos DaMatta — has asked her and worked on her lateral movement. Furthermore, she has spent some time in the United States preparing for this fight.

“I cannot keep going forward but also move from side to side,” she said. “That helps when you face someone like Maycee who switches stances during matches.”

She is clearly excited about being a co-main event. It means the UFC has recognized her as a fighter and her potential.

“It’s nice to be in the co-main event, my first,” she gushed. “I hope I am up to the task.”

“Whatever happens after this fight, I hope to take some time off with my mother. We are thinking of traveling. Maybe the Philippines could be a destination,” she said. “But first things first – this fight.”

“I want to move into the Top 10 and work for that title shot.”

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria will be televised at 3 a.m. Sunday in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The preliminary cards get underway at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

