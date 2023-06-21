^

MPBL: Unstoppable Pampanga books 14th straight win; steady San Juan triumphs

Philstar.com
June 21, 2023 | 10:45am
MPBL: Unstoppable Pampanga books 14th straight win; steady San Juan triumphs
Adrian Nocum in action for San Juan.
MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga cruised to its 14th straight win, while San Juan sustained its climb in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Leaning on prized acquisition Encho Serrano and towering Justine Baltazar, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns posted a wire-to-wire 93-80 victory over the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers to keep top spot in the single-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Serrano posted 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while the 6-foot-8 Baltazar showed his versatility with 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

Archie Concepcion supported them with 13 points, four assists and four rebounds, followed by Jayson Castro Apolonio with 12 points and nine rebounds and another newcomer, John Lloyd Clemente, with nine points.

Pampanga surged ahead, 42-25, and was never in trouble against Rizal, which fell to 6-10 despite the 27-point — including seven triples — output of homegrown John Winfred Gob and the 12-point contribution of Jeric James Pido.

Showing balanced firepower, the San Juan Knights subdued the Imus SV Squad, 93-82, in the nightcap to post  their fourth straight triumph and climb to 11-3.  

Adrian Clarence Nocum, a mainstay of Mapua University, tallied 15 points to lead six other Knights in twin digits.

Orlan Wamar notched 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds; Michael Calisaan 11 points and six rebounds; Taywan 11 points with triples triples; and Paolo Javillonar, Egie Boy Mojica and Nikko Panganiban with 10 points each for San Juan Coach Randy Alcantara.

Imus dropped to 6-8 despite getting 23 points and 10 rebounds from Jaymar Gimpayan, 15 points plus three rebounds from Bryan Faundo, and 13 points plus seven assists from Jimboy Estrada.

Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc. bested Bicol, 82-78, behind the 20-point, 13-rebound effort of Michael Angelo Macion, in the opener to improve to 3-12.

Bicol, which has yet to win after 16 starts, got 13 points and 12 rebounds from Wowie Escosio.

The MPBL visits the Bacoor Strike Gym on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Laguna against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Manila against Pasig at 6 p.m., and Pasay against Bacoor at 8 p.m.

