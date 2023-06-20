^

Sports

Mondilla comes out with guns blazing in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic opener

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 4:13pm
Mondilla comes out with guns blazing in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic opener
Clyde Mondilla
Pilipinas Golf

ANTIPOLO – Clyde Mondilla flicked on the attack mode early and sustained his assault to the finish, leading to a confounding course record 11-under 60 for a huge five-stroke lead over Albin Engino at the start of the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic at the Nicklaus layout here Tuesday.

The Del Monte ace’s amazing birdie-binge in preferred conditions didn’t actually stop until after he had run out of holes to play on, birdying the last five in a fashion only a player of his caliber could dish out on a course that punishes even the slightest of mistakes.

“Sa backnine, tuloy-tuloy. Every hole na makikita ko, feel ko mabi-birdie ko,” said a delighted Mondilla, who launched his record run with four frontside birdies, including on the ninth.

He made it four straight with birdies in the first three holes at the backside of the par-71 tight course that virtually lay defenseless to Mondilla’s solid driving, superb iron play and outstanding putting.

“My mindset was to hit the fairways and greens. After 3-4 holes, I got the confidence (in driving). Driving is key here although there are tight holes (fairways) but I kept on attacking. I hit it close on my approach shots and my putting clicked although I missed a couple of putts,” said Mondilla, who finished with 22 putts.

Luck also smiled at the former Philippine Open champion who last won in the PGT Asia at Pradera Verde in 2020, whose pitch from just above the drainage on No. 12 bounced before the green then rolled and disappeared into the cup.

“I was just trying to hit it close to save par. Pero pag-pitch ko, pumasok. Parang araw ko talaga at bonus na talaga un. So added confidence din,” said Mondilla, who had also set course records at Splendido Taal (63) and Calatagan (64).

Forest Hills’ record was 63 posted by Tony Lascuna in 2017 and Jhonnel Ababa in the PGT Asia in 2018 under summer rules.

Though a bogey on the par-3 13th stalled his charge, it didn’t stop Mondilla from proceeding with his record feat as he birdied the last five holes inside 6 feet.

Despite his big lead, Mondilla isn’t taking any chances since there are still 54 holes remaining in the P2 million championship serving as the seventh leg of this year’s PGT put up by ICTSi.

“It’s a big advantage, so in the next three days, I’ll try to hike it (lead), pero kailangan pa din mag-ingat,” added Mondilla

Lost in Mondilla’s record birdie-spree were the Tour big guns although unfancied Engino took solo second with a solid, personal-best 65 that, however, was hardly mentioned in the clubhouse conversation.

Lascuna, winner here in 2016-17, came through with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 3 and a 10-foot eagle on the par-5 No. 16 and spiked his 66 with a birdie on the sixth. But his bogey-free round still stood six strokes off Mondilla with Dino Villanueva gaining solo fourth with four backside birdies for a 67.

Iloilo leg runaway winner Rupert Zaragosa fired a 68 for fifth while Keanu Jahns crowded Mondilla at the top with three frontside birdies and an eagle on the 10th. But the Fil-German faltered at the finish, bogeying Nos. 13, 14 and 18 to drop to joint sixth at 69 with Russell Bautista and Korean Hyun Ho Rho.

Angelo Que shot three birdies but made two bogeys for a 70 and a share of ninth with Ferdie Aunzo, Elee Bisera and Japanese Atsushi Ueda.

CLYDE MONDILLA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

French Navy to play here

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The French national basketball team will play the preliminary rounds of the FIBA World Cup in Jakarta so the only opportunity for Filipino fans to witness 7-3 Victor Wembanyama in action is if and when Les Bleus...
Sports
fbtw
French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft

French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft

7 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama signed autographs for well-wishers after getting off a flight from France ahead of his expected selection...
Sports
fbtw
Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla allayed fears of a serious injury for Terrence Romeo after the comebacking gunner’s...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Spanish hurdler surpasses Philippine record

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Fil-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when he sent email messages to the former asking to be given a shot at a national team slot last year....
Sports
fbtw
Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis

Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis

5 hours ago
The PNP Responders and the Senate Sentinels scored contrasting wins against their respective rivals to advance to the semis...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mondilla comes out with guns blazing in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic opener

Mondilla comes out with guns blazing in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic opener

26 minutes ago
Clyde Mondilla flicked on the attack mode early and sustained his assault to the finish, leading to a confounding course record...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa zooms to lead with career-best 66 in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Ababa zooms to lead with career-best 66 in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

32 minutes ago
Sarah Ababa dished out a career-low round of five-under 66 and took full command after 18 holes of the ICTSI Forest Hills...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World Cup veteran Daniel Quizon continued to serve as the Philippines’ beacon of hope after keeping his place at the...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues&nbsp;

Juan Gomez de Liaño, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño is off to the Korean Basketball League while AJ Edu will fly his act in the Japan B. League.
Sports
fbtw
Champion coach tells Kai Sotto: 'Keep working on NBA dream'

Champion coach tells Kai Sotto: 'Keep working on NBA dream'

3 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion assistant coach Phil Handy believes that Filipino center Kai Sotto has the capability to make it into...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with